65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren’t Shown In Geography Class

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Data analysts are a true gem in society. They gather data that’s available for all of us to see and compare. After all, humans are naturally curious, and we all love learning more and more about the world around us.

Like, which social media app is the most used around the world? What would the Netherlands look like if they hadn’t built dikes? Or what did Manhattan look like in the 1900s? Well, if these are all questions you never thought about but would love to know the answers to, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest and most interesting data maps for your inner nerd to appreciate.

#1 Daily Irish Speakers In The Republic Of Ireland

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren’t Shown In Geography Class

#2 Most Popular Messenger In Europe Countries

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Ur_Senpaiii

#3 Leaving Home In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Can5325

#4 Where Wolves Live In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#5 Elevation Map Of Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#6 Chances Of Being Born On Each Continent In 2026

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#7 Map Of Europe If All The Glaciers Melted

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Electronic_Week8536

#8 Blue Whale vs. Vatican City

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: eat_ass_FXCKDRAKE69

#9 Percentage Of People Who Believe That Having Children Is A Moral Duty

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#10 8 Us States Have Laws That Prohibit Atheists From Holding Public Office

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#11 America Obesity Map

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: AdIcy4323

#12 The World Most Walkable Cities

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: AdIcy4323

#13 An Elderly Man Measured Distances On Foot To Create This Japanese Map, Completed In 1821

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: auchinleck917

#14 What The Netherlands Would Naturally Look Like If They Hadn’t Built Any Dikes To Prevent Flooding

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: NastyNice1

#15 Since 1630, Land Reclamation Has Made Boston Over 10 Times Larger

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#16 Manhattan Today Has 600k Fewer People Living On It Than It Did In 1910

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Tight-Cucumber-2469

#17 Map Of The Remaining German Forces By The 8th Of May In 1945

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#18 The Blue Banana: Europe’s Most Densely Populated Corridor With Around 111 Million People

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#19 Neo-Tokyo’s Artificial Islands In Akira Compared To The Real Life Tokyo Bay

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Idle_Redditing

#20 Median Age By Continent

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#21 Pizza Consumption Per Person Per Year

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#22 Proximity To The Nearest National Park

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Negative-Swan7993

#23 Half Of The Japanese Population Lives In The Red Line

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: sh0tgunben

#24 China’s Fertility Crisis By Province

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#25 Map Showing Only Domestic Flights Within Countries

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#26 The Most Valuable Soil On Earth

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Homesanto

#27 Morning Wake Up Time Of Europeans Average Time

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: AdIcy4323

#28 How To Say “How” In European Languages

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#29 Snow Cover In Europe (February 1, 2026)

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: maven_mapping

#30 World Map From Grandparents’ House. Date Unknown

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: regiinmontana

#31 Leading Cause Of Death In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Realworldmaps

#32 South America

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Outside_Carob3327

#33 Countries That Won’t Participate In Eurovision 2026 & Their Reasoning

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: YourLocalMoroccan

#34 An Astronaut Captured This Image Of North And South Korea At Night, With The Border Visible From Space

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#35 Map Showing The Length Of The Great Wall Of China In Comparison To The Coastline Of Mainland Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: SatoruGojo232

#36 Space Is A Lot Closer Than Most People Realize

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Many-Excitement3246

#37 NYC Mayoral Election Results

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Small_Performance368

#38 The Colour Of Buses Across Great Britain

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Gavalar_

#39 Google Street View Coverage Worldwide

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Cautious_Ad_3918

#40 Percent Of Population Married 3 Or More Times

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: VineMapper

#41 Melbourne Is Closer To Antarctica Than To Darwin

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#42 Muslims In Northwestern Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Cultural-Diet6933

#43 Countries That Are “Rabies Free”

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: NeedleworkerAway5912

#44 Free Universities

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Pampa_of_Argentina

#45 Temperature Averages So Far This December Across The U.S

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Ecstatic-Compote-399

#46 Tesla’s Decline In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: quindiassomigli

#47 16,591 Babies Were Born In The Last 1 Hour

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Senior-Foot-5316

#48 South America’s New Political Map

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#49 America Split Into 10 Regions With Equal Population

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Senior-Foot-5316

#50 8 Years Since The Liberation Of Mosul

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Assyrian_Nation

#51 Police Without Firearms In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#52 Japanese Electricity : Partition Between 50 Hertz And 60 Hertz

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#53 Road Map Of Canada

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Rosemarry_40

#54 West Siberian Plain. In An Area Of ​​2,600,000 Km2 There Are No Elevations Higher Than 200 Meters

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: denn23rus

#55 Where War Elephants Were Once Used

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#56 How Do You Call Istanbul?

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#57 Percentage Of Population Proud Of Their Colonial History In Selected Countries In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Choice_Sandwich2182

#58 The Regions Where The Germans Have Lived Throughout History

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Battlefleet_Sol

#59 The Largest Volcano In The Solar System Compared To Arizona

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Senior-Foot-5316

#60 U.S. Fertility Rate By State 2007 vs. 2025

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Accomplished_Gur4368

#61 Median Age Of Population In European Countries

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#62 The True Size Of Australia

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: vladgrinch

#63 Aztec Empire At Its Greatest Territorial Extent In The Early 16th Century

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: Solid-Move-1411

#64 The World Map Used In North Korea 🇰🇵

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: rarerealm

#65 Tennis Court Density In Europe

65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren&#8217;t Shown In Geography Class

Image source: SatoruGojo232

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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