65 Amazing And Interesting Maps You Probably Weren’t Shown In Geography Class

Data analysts are a true gem in society. They gather data that’s available for all of us to see and compare. After all, humans are naturally curious, and we all love learning more and more about the world around us.
Like, which social media app is the most used around the world? What would the Netherlands look like if they hadn’t built dikes? Or what did Manhattan look like in the 1900s? Well, if these are all questions you never thought about but would love to know the answers to, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest and most interesting data maps for your inner nerd to appreciate.
#1 Daily Irish Speakers In The Republic Of Ireland
Image source: vladgrinch
#2 Most Popular Messenger In Europe Countries
Image source: Ur_Senpaiii
#3 Leaving Home In Europe
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Can5325
#4 Where Wolves Live In Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#5 Elevation Map Of Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#6 Chances Of Being Born On Each Continent In 2026
Image source: vladgrinch
#7 Map Of Europe If All The Glaciers Melted
Image source: Electronic_Week8536
#8 Blue Whale vs. Vatican City
Image source: eat_ass_FXCKDRAKE69
#9 Percentage Of People Who Believe That Having Children Is A Moral Duty
Image source: vladgrinch
#10 8 Us States Have Laws That Prohibit Atheists From Holding Public Office
Image source: vladgrinch
#11 America Obesity Map
Image source: AdIcy4323
#12 The World Most Walkable Cities
Image source: AdIcy4323
#13 An Elderly Man Measured Distances On Foot To Create This Japanese Map, Completed In 1821
Image source: auchinleck917
#14 What The Netherlands Would Naturally Look Like If They Hadn’t Built Any Dikes To Prevent Flooding
Image source: NastyNice1
#15 Since 1630, Land Reclamation Has Made Boston Over 10 Times Larger
Image source: vladgrinch
#16 Manhattan Today Has 600k Fewer People Living On It Than It Did In 1910
Image source: Tight-Cucumber-2469
#17 Map Of The Remaining German Forces By The 8th Of May In 1945
Image source: vladgrinch
#18 The Blue Banana: Europe’s Most Densely Populated Corridor With Around 111 Million People
Image source: vladgrinch
#19 Neo-Tokyo’s Artificial Islands In Akira Compared To The Real Life Tokyo Bay
Image source: Idle_Redditing
#20 Median Age By Continent
Image source: vladgrinch
#21 Pizza Consumption Per Person Per Year
Image source: vladgrinch
#22 Proximity To The Nearest National Park
Image source: Negative-Swan7993
#23 Half Of The Japanese Population Lives In The Red Line
Image source: sh0tgunben
#24 China’s Fertility Crisis By Province
Image source: vladgrinch
#25 Map Showing Only Domestic Flights Within Countries
Image source: vladgrinch
#26 The Most Valuable Soil On Earth
Image source: Homesanto
#27 Morning Wake Up Time Of Europeans Average Time
Image source: AdIcy4323
#28 How To Say “How” In European Languages
Image source: vladgrinch
#29 Snow Cover In Europe (February 1, 2026)
Image source: maven_mapping
#30 World Map From Grandparents’ House. Date Unknown
Image source: regiinmontana
#31 Leading Cause Of Death In Europe
Image source: Realworldmaps
#32 South America
Image source: Outside_Carob3327
#33 Countries That Won’t Participate In Eurovision 2026 & Their Reasoning
Image source: YourLocalMoroccan
#34 An Astronaut Captured This Image Of North And South Korea At Night, With The Border Visible From Space
Image source: vladgrinch
#35 Map Showing The Length Of The Great Wall Of China In Comparison To The Coastline Of Mainland Europe
Image source: SatoruGojo232
#36 Space Is A Lot Closer Than Most People Realize
Image source: Many-Excitement3246
#37 NYC Mayoral Election Results
Image source: Small_Performance368
#38 The Colour Of Buses Across Great Britain
Image source: Gavalar_
#39 Google Street View Coverage Worldwide
Image source: Cautious_Ad_3918
#40 Percent Of Population Married 3 Or More Times
Image source: VineMapper
#41 Melbourne Is Closer To Antarctica Than To Darwin
Image source: vladgrinch
#42 Muslims In Northwestern Europe
Image source: Cultural-Diet6933
#43 Countries That Are “Rabies Free”
Image source: NeedleworkerAway5912
#44 Free Universities
Image source: Pampa_of_Argentina
#45 Temperature Averages So Far This December Across The U.S
Image source: Ecstatic-Compote-399
#46 Tesla’s Decline In Europe
Image source: quindiassomigli
#47 16,591 Babies Were Born In The Last 1 Hour
Image source: Senior-Foot-5316
#48 South America’s New Political Map
Image source: vladgrinch
#49 America Split Into 10 Regions With Equal Population
Image source: Senior-Foot-5316
#50 8 Years Since The Liberation Of Mosul
Image source: Assyrian_Nation
#51 Police Without Firearms In Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#52 Japanese Electricity : Partition Between 50 Hertz And 60 Hertz
Image source: vladgrinch
#53 Road Map Of Canada
Image source: Rosemarry_40
#54 West Siberian Plain. In An Area Of 2,600,000 Km2 There Are No Elevations Higher Than 200 Meters
Image source: denn23rus
#55 Where War Elephants Were Once Used
Image source: vladgrinch
#56 How Do You Call Istanbul?
Image source: vladgrinch
#57 Percentage Of Population Proud Of Their Colonial History In Selected Countries In Europe
Image source: Choice_Sandwich2182
#58 The Regions Where The Germans Have Lived Throughout History
Image source: Battlefleet_Sol
#59 The Largest Volcano In The Solar System Compared To Arizona
Image source: Senior-Foot-5316
#60 U.S. Fertility Rate By State 2007 vs. 2025
Image source: Accomplished_Gur4368
#61 Median Age Of Population In European Countries
Image source: vladgrinch
#62 The True Size Of Australia
Image source: vladgrinch
#63 Aztec Empire At Its Greatest Territorial Extent In The Early 16th Century
Image source: Solid-Move-1411
#64 The World Map Used In North Korea 🇰🇵
Image source: rarerealm
#65 Tennis Court Density In Europe
Image source: SatoruGojo232
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