Prisoners (2013) Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now

If you’re looking for a crime thriller full of unpredictable twists, boy, do we have a movie recommendation for you! This Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller is a must-watch.
Even though it has been nearly a decade since its original release, Prisoners is still the talk of the town in 2022. Since it recently came back to Netflix, it’s been receiving plenty of love from the platform’s users. Believe it or not, Prisoners is now the second most popular movie on Netflix and is enjoying newfound success among loyal thriller fans.
Prisoners (2013) Is a Must-See Crime Thriller
It turns out. Prisoners is as disturbing and mind-boggling as it was nearly a decade ago. Based on a screenplay by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie has a phenomenal ensemble cast with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal as the main leads and with Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano as supporting roles.
So what is the movie about?
Prisoners is a crime thriller that tells a chilling story of the abduction of two little girls in Pennsylvania. It follows Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), who decides to take matters into his own hands following his daughter’s mysterious disappearance. As the police pursue multiple leads, Keller leans into his paranoid instincts and captures a suspicious local man who is his top suspect. He then tortures him for information, and the pressure mounts. This puts him at odds with Detective Loki (portrayed by the talented Jake Gyllenhaal), the detective responsible for finding the children.
What makes this movie a must-watch is the phenomenal storyline and acting. Keller and Detective Loki go through a twisty and disturbing investigation, making the movie a mystery masterpiece. But if you add impeccable technical work behind cameras, you’ve got an incredible thriller full of tension and dramatic stakes.
Is The Thriller Prisoners on Netflix?
Prisoners is currently streaming on Netflix. This incredible thriller joined Netflix fairly recently (on December 10), but within just a few hours, it climbed to the top of the streaming charts. Since Monday, Dec. 12, the thriller has held the second spot on the Top 10 movies chart on Netflix. Even more interesting is that it has remained in that position since it first came to the top charts. Bullet Train is the only movie with more streams right now, and for now, Prisoners comes ahead of Emily the Criminal, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Troll.
How many users have seen Netflix since it joined the platform’s movie lineup is unclear. But one thing’s for sure; Prisoners is currently dominating the top streaming charts in most countries.
Was Prisoners a Box Office Hit?
Prisoners was an instant success back in 2013 when it came out in theaters, so this recent dominance on Netflix does not come as such a shock to us. When the thriller first premiered at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival and had its theatrical release, it became a huge box office hit. It earned a worldwide gross of $122,126,687 and ranked No. 1 at the box office.
It also received plenty of love from global audiences and movie critics. Not just that, but Prisoners received some major awards and nominations, including a nomination for Best Cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards. It also scored an 87% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 81% critics score. The movie is praised for its emotional complexity and depth but also for incredible tension and twisty plot.
If you are a fan of thriller movies and you love to solve complex crimes, you’re in for a rough ride with this movie. But be careful because Prisoners is not easy to watch. You won’t get to unwind after a stressful day with it. Quite the opposite; it will make your heart race and your palms sweat a little bit. But we promise it’s a dark psychological thriller that is worth watching because it will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
Be sure to let us know how you liked the movie Prisoners!