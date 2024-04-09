How Many Acts Are in ‘Diablo 4’?

Each act in the Diablo series represents servers for specific geographical zones, and Diablo 4 upholds this trend. The franchise began in 1996 and continues to thrive in the modern gaming landscape. The core gameplay mechanics of the Diablo series have aged remarkably well. There are myriad ARPGs, but titles from the Diablo series still stand out as ones that have left a lasting impression on players.
The Diablo series has also expanded into other media, including novels, comics, and an animated series. It remains one of the most iconic and influential franchises in the history of video games. Each main installment in the series has received expansion packs that introduce new content, features, and storylines. Now that Diablo 4 has been out for nearly a year, acts are among the core elements to delve into.
Diablo 4 Outpaces Diablo 3 with Its Upgrades and Inventive Features
Diablo 4 builds upon the foundation laid by Diablo 3 while introducing several new features and improvements. The story takes place in a sanctuary plagued with demons and ancient evils because Lilith has been brought back to life. She’s the Queen of Succubi, or to put it plainly, the mother of Sanctuary who seeks to sow chaos and corruption across the land. The game retains the addictive hack-and-slash gameplay that has defined the series.
Humanity descends into madness under Lilith’s influence, and it is up to you to restore the balance. The developers’ attention to detail is evident throughout the game, from character designs to atmospheric environments. Regarding visual fidelity, it certainly outshines its previous version while still honoring the series’ eerie legacy. The endgame content and progression design are also highly sleek, so the addictive gameplay loop can still be expected in Diablo 4.
Acts Are Integral Assets within the Diablo Series as a Whole
Diablo 4‘s game’s story is structured into multiple acts, as is the norm in the Diablo series. But the new update integrates a non-linear progression system in which you can address the first three acts in any order you prefer. Each act is divided and typically introduces a new region in Sanctuary for you to explore its lore. The length of each act can vary, but core gameplay remains consistent. Accessing the endgame content is only possible after completing all acts. Dealing with a nonlinear structure can be both liberating and overwhelming at the same time. But if you’re informed about what’s coming your way, quests and all, it might just ease the venture.
How Many Acts Are in ‘Diablo 4’?
The story of Diablo 4 is split into six Acts, not counting the Prologue and Epilogue. You will engage in quests, combat encounters with enemies, and participate in events as you navigate through the unpredictable landscape of Sanctuary. You’ll explore a cave as part of the prologue and then head to Kyovashad, the main city in Fractured Peaks. Although the first three acts are non-linear, acts 5 and 6 must be done in order. Meanwhile, Act 4 is comparatively shorter than the other acts. Below is a thorough rundown of what you can foresee from Prologue to Epilogue.
Prologue
- Dusk on The Mountain
- Darkness Within
- A Hero’s Return
- A Hero’s Reward
- Prayers for Salvation
- In Search of Answers
- Rite of Passage
- Missing Pieces
Act 1 (A Cold and Iron Faith)
- Ill Tidings
- Tarnished Luster
- The Knight and The Magpie
- Undertaking
- Below
- In Her Wake
- Storming The Gates
- The Cost of Knowledge
- Light’s Guidance
- Kor Valar
- Pilgrimage
- Light’s Judgement
- Light’s Protection
- Wayward
- Shroud of The Horadrim
- Fledgling Scholar
- Crossing Over
- Descent
- Light’s Resolve
Act 2 (The Knife Twists)
- An Unforeseen Visit
- Dark Omens
- Encroaching Shadows
- Exhuming The Forgotten
- Harrowed Lament
- Apex of Misery
- Parting Embers
- Feral Nature
- The Beast Within
- The Path of Rage
- Fangs of Corruption
- Stemming the Flow
- Buried Secrets
- In Ruins
- Entombed Legacy
- Shadow Over Cerrigar
- As The World Burns
Act 3 (The Making of Monsters)
- The Spreading Darkness
- Whittling Sanity
- Suffering Disquiet
- A Moment to Collect
- Brought Low
- The City of Blood and Dust
- Small Blessings
- Whispers From The Past
- Through The Dark Glass
- Descent Into Flame
- Loose Threads
- Oasis of Memories
- Flesh From Bone
- Beneath The Mask
- Piercing The Veil
- Exhumed Relics
Act 4 (A Gathering Storm)
- Prying The Eye
- A Master’s Touch
- Lost Arts
- A Meeting of The Minds
- Anguish Incarnate
- Eye of the Storm
Act 5 (Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold)
- The Path Divided
- Secrets of the Zakarum
- Entombed Hatred
- Swamp Hospitality
- Witch of the Wastes
- Encumbered Mind
- The Cage of Grief
- One Step Forward
- Tainted Flesh
- Wrack And Ruin
- Cold Bloob
- Judgement of The Swamp
- The Serpentine Path
- Dirge of the Mire
- The Slow, Beating Heart
- A Cold and Lifeless Shore
- Picking Through the Bones
- Beneath the Wine Dark Sea
- Fragments of Mortality
- On the Precipice
- Knee-deep in Faith
- A Chorus of Voices
Act 6 (Dance of the Makers) and Epilogue (From the Wound Spilled)
- Evil Stirs in Kehjistan
- The Jewel of The East
- The Scouring of Caldeum
- The Walls Shake
- Turning the Tide
- Essence of Hatred
- In Desolation’s Wake
- Light Extinguished
- The Blind Eye
- What Lies Ahead
- Promises
- A Heavy Burden
- Legacy of the Horadrim
The storyline progresses through a sequence of quests within each act, so skipping any isn’t on the agenda. The deeper you delve into each quest, the more discoveries you can uncover. After engrossing yourself in the questlines, you’ll eventually reach the climax of each act. The riveting finale doesn’t mean the end of it all, but rather it will set the scene for what’s to come next. If you’re just as excited as everyone else, find out if Elder Scrolls 6 is playable yet.