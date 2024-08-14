Grant Ellis Announced as The Bachelor Season 29 Lead Following Heartbreaking Exit

The 30-year-old day trader from Newark, NJ was just sent home on tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”
Just moments after viewers watched Grant Ellis leave The Bachelorette heartbroken, ABC revealed that the 30-year-old day trader from Newark will be the star of season 29 of The Bachelor.
Published on August 12, 2024 10:01PM EDT
There’s nothing like the cognitive dissonance of a new Bachelor announcement, is there, rose lovers?
The news comes one week after fans watched Grant have a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelorette Jenn Tran in New Zealand. Later in the episode, the former pro basketball player shocked the other men when he confessed to falling in love with Jenn.
I see somebody that I could have a life with, he told them.
Grant Ellis is the Bachelor.
Alas, Jenn didn’t feel the same way. In her final rose ceremony before hometown dates, she sent home Spencer, a 30-year-old “pet portrait entrepreneur,” and Grant.
I want a family. I want to be happy. I want a life. I want to be in love. Grant said in his exit interview after he failed to get a rose in tonight’s episode.
I did not think that was going to happen tonight.
Also caught off guard: Bachelor Nation. I’ve been covering this franchise for a long, long, long time, and I don’t recall a Bachelor ever being announced while his season of The Bachelorette was still airing. In 2016 Nick Viall was named the new Bachelor while still appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, but he didn’t have any significant romantic connections on the show at the time.
This season on The Bachelorette, Grant shared some details about his childhood, including growing up with a father who struggled with substance abuse issues. He also managed to stay out of the drama between the men specifically, Sam M. and Devin and gamely tried Australian foods including Vegemite and kangaroo testicles during a group date in Melbourne.
According to his ABC bio, Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and he enjoys bowling, karaoke, and salsa dancing. He will be the second Black lead of The Bachelor, and his season is expected to premiere in January of 2025.
Follow Us