Following Al Roker’s Latest Hospital Scare, Here Are The Words Of His Daughter

Al Roker’s daughter had a few heartfelt messages after her father was recently returned to the hospital. Leila, 24 years old, reached out to all the fans who have been showing her family love and support during this tough time. There is sincerely nothing more heartbreaking than watching someone you hold dear suffering. That is why many reached out to give show her that she wasn’t alone.

“Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it,” Leila wrote on her Instagram stories.

Credit: @cleilpatra

Why Was Al Roker Re-Admitted?

Leila posted the thankful message some days after Al Roker, now 68, was re-admitted to the hospital. The health issue was a result of blood clots that were located in his legs and lungs. On November 18, Al Roker took to Instagram to explain his situation to fans and all loved ones.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote, alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs.”

Credit: @cleilpatra

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers, and I hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

I feel nothing but respect for the news anchor. This is because, at a time of great pain and sadness for himself, he still found the strength to reach out to everyone who cared for him and explain his situation. Al Roker was treated and was later released just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

How Al Roker Was Re-Admitted To Hospital

It was, however, really sad to hear that the sensation had to be rushed back to the hospital on Friday, November 25. His condition at the time of re-admittance was worrying. All the prayers go to his family for experiencing such a scare. A source told Page Six that Al Roker was taken back to the hospital on a stretcher. At first, his condition worried them, but once in the hospital, he greatly improved. Such a huge relief.

Credit: @cleilpatra

The time was particularly difficult for his loving and devoted wife, Deborah (Roberts). The ABC News journalist became very upset. The source went ahead to explain her situation, “she had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.” After unsuccessful attempts, Deborah went to the hospital in a taxi together with her daughter. Eventually, Al Roker was able to receive all the love and support from his family.

His Absence From NBC Morning News Program

On Thursday, Al Roker sent a message full of gratitude to the morning’s Today show. This was as he remained in the hospital because of his health issues. The weather sensation has not been able to be on the show for weeks. His last appearance was on November 4.

Credit: @cleilpatra

As a result of his hospitalization, Al Roker wasn’t able to be present for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Wednesday’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting held at Rockefeller Center. This was such a heartbreaking moment for the sensation because he hasn’t missed any for the last 27 years.

Messages From Co-Workers

When AL Roker could not attend the festivities, many of his workmates missed his ever-cheerful and loving presence. Some even took a small but genuine effort to send him messages of support, love, and encouragement.

“We all wish that Al could have been with us, but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital, and he’s in very good care,” Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said on Thursday. “He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

Credit: @alroker

“Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the good wishes. He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!” She continued letting us know that, together with Craig Melvin, they had FaceTimed Al Roker from the tree lighting.

“Love you, Al,” said Sheinelle Jones, and Melvin added, “We’ll see you back here soon, my friend.”

 

