Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Other Woman

It’s always a shock when a movie that does well at the box office doesn’t do well in the eyes of critics, but we’ve also learned we don’t have the same taste as the critics. The 2014 film, ‘The Other Woman is an excellent example of when the critics don’t say the right things. They didn’t love the movie. They didn’t find it worthy of their time, but the world had other ideas. It’s a romantic comedy starring some of Hollywood’s most famous and beautiful actresses, and we laugh, cry, and have a great time watching it. So what if it’s not an Oscar contender? What is a rom-com? This movie made more than $196 million in theaters, a success. Here are a few things you may not know about the movie.
1. The Other Woman is an Idea Based On Another Famous Movie
Nearly 18 years before The Other Woman was a movie called The First Wives Club. It starred famous faces such as Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton – who are all more than famous faces. They are living legends in Hollywood. These women all want revenge on their exes, who all divorced them for younger women. The husbands are played by Dan Hedaya, Stephen Collins, and Victor Garber. Their young new wives are played by Elizabeth Berkeley, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Marcia Gay Harden.
2. This Movie is About Revenge
Unlike The First Wives Club, The Other Woman is about a different type of revenge. In this movie, the women are all dating the same man. He didn’t leave any of them for a younger woman. He dates all of them at the same time. The man in question is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The women in the movie are Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton. They want revenge when they find that he is cheating on all of them with one another.
3. Nicki Minaj Plays a Role in the Movie
She was not quite the household name she is today, but she was already working her way up the ranks to become our generation’s most famous female rapper. During this time, she plays the assistant to Cameron Diaz’s character, and things are good for her in this movie. Despite the poor reviews, she was great in this role, showing Nicki Minaj’s acting abilities.
4. Olivia Culpo Had an Early Role in this Film
She is known for being a former beauty queen. Culpo was Miss Rhode Island and Miss USA, and she became Miss Universe in 2012. She dated some famous men, too, including one of the Jonas Brothers and Tim Tebow. However, she also went on to become a very famous social media influencer, and she’s living her life online. She had a small role in this film as another woman, the man the three leading ladies also saw.
5. Kristen Wiig Almost Played Leslie Mann’s Role
Leslie Mann’s character is the one who is unfortunately married to the serial cheater, but she almost didn’t have a role in this movie. It turns out that the actress who was first approached for the role was Kristen Wiig. However, she did not take the role, and it went to Leslie Mann. Mann is perfect for the wife who doesn’t know that her husband is a total pig and goes on to befriend her husband’s mistresses. However, we don’t know what made Wiig not take the role or if she was even offered the role. Perhaps she was just a consideration, and the team decided to go another route with the character.
At the end of the day, this film did not do well in the eyes of critics. However, the film did do well in the eyes of the fans who wanted to see these women in these roles. Despite the unfortunate reviews – which we’d call scathing and downright mean – these women went on to make a successful movie that eventually won some awards. While they knew going into this movie that they weren’t working on an Oscar-worthy film, they won some awards. Teen Choice Awards, that is. Cameron Diaz was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy, and they were all nominated for their chemistry. The movie did win the Teen Choice Award for Best Comedy. It was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award for best comedy and Diaz again for best actress. While this movie did not do well in the eyes of critics, its fans loved it. Ultimately, that’s what matters.