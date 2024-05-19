Farrah Abraham Reacts to Jenelle Evans Returning to Teen Mom

Home
I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids, and I feel really awful for her kids for that. I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that.,

Farrah Abraham‘s scathing remarks about Jenelle Evans are heating up the reality TV world again! Fans of Teen Mom were stunned when news broke about Jenelle’s possible return to the franchise, sparking rumors and speculations galore.

Jenelle’s Return

This week, rumors came to life when a photo emerged of Jenelle hanging out with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast member Briana DeJesus. The viral photo prompted guessing games among fans, leading sources to confirm that Jenelle is indeed being brought back to the franchise—in what capacity is still uncertain.

Of course, this apparent comeback hasn’t been met with open arms by everyone in the cast. One insider shared, Some of the girls probably saw it coming…they knew when Jenelle dumped David that MTV would come calling.

Farrah Speaks Out

Not one to hold back her thoughts, Farrah wasted no time weighing in. She expressed both skepticism and thinly veiled disapproval of both Jenelle and the show itself. In an overt jab at her fellow cast member’s turbulent personal life, Farrah stated, I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids…

Opinions on Return

Several of Jenelle’s past and present co-stars have piped up with their own opinions on whether her return is a good idea. Surprisingly enough, Briana DeJesus claimed,I am proud of her, , while adding that she looks forward to working together again onTeen Mom.

Farrah wasn’t done though. She had no shortage of advice for Jenelle, other women on Teen Mom, or even MTV itself.I would just say God bless and good luck., she said dismissively.

Trouble in Paradise

Perhaps unsurprisingly, several cast members aren’t thrilled about sharing screen time with Jenelle given her tumultuous history both on and off camera.

Apparently I’m still in an open contract,I hear that I’m not fired…no one else will speak to me…

, she disclosed during a recent chat with fans about her future on TV.

Adding more fuel to the fire was another controversial quote from Farrah:I hope [Jenelle] knows what she’s doing because when you have two little people to take care of and you can’t take care of your own responsibilities…, For The Big F, it seems old wounds haven’t healed.

