Lala Kent Suggests End of Friendship with Ariana Madix Amidst Vanderpump Rules Drama

Lala Kent’s Shady Remark Sparks Speculation
Amidst the unfolding drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Lala Kent’s recent comments have fans speculating about the status of her friendship with Ariana Madix. A particularly shady comment by Kent, related to not informing Scheana Shay about her Dancing With the Stars casting—a dream Shay had harbored—raised eyebrows.
I’m sure Scheana was bummed out…but I think she was more hurt where it’s like, ‘Why am I finding out with like random people in Iowa that my best friend is doing Dancing With the Stars, like I’m just sitting here as a fan it seems like,’ Kent expressed on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show.
The Scandoval Scandal and Its Aftermath
The ‘Scandoval’ cheating scandal, where Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, rocked the show and its cast members. In a confessional earlier this season, Kent didn’t mince words about Madix, advising her to
pull her head from out of her own a** and remember her friends’ loyalty. The scandal hit close to home for Kent, who experienced a similar heartbreak when allegations of Randall Emmett’s infidelity surfaced.
Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak, so I was out for blood, she shared. This personal connection to betrayal may have fueled her fiery stance on the show.
Kent’s Reflection on Motherhood and Compassion
In light of her journey towards potentially welcoming another child into the world, Lala Kent has been reflecting on the virtues of compassion and softness—qualities she hopes others would extend to her daughter Ocean.
I just knew I need to be soft, I need to practice compassion…I would appreciate it if somebody did that for my daughter, if and when she messes up tremendously, Kent said, highlighting her growth and desire for empathy in turbulent times.
Lala and Randall’s Past Relationship Under Scrutiny
Lala Kent’s debut on Vanderpump Rules in Season 4 coincided with her relationship with Randall Emmett, which she kept under wraps until his divorce was finalized. However, their engagement ended amidst accusations of Emmett’s infidelity. His spokesperson has since accused Kent of lying and manipulation in an attempt to gain full custody of their daughter.
Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter… stated Emmett’s spokesperson.
A Rift in Friendship After Reunion Confrontation
The recent Vanderpump Rules reunion saw a heated confrontation that has led many to believe that Lala Kent’s friendship with Ariana Madix may be irreparably damaged. Following what fans have described as an ‘evisceration’ by Madix, Kent has hinted at a definitive end to their friendship. In a telling remark about not reaching out post-conflict, Kent said,
And if I cared about the friendship, I would have reached out to her and I didn’t, suggesting that she has chosen to disengage from Madix entirely.