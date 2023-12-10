How ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Signals a Potential Series Shift

When ‘Squid Game’ burst onto the scene, it wasn’t just a show; it became a global talking point, a cultural touchstone that had us all contemplating the lengths to which desperation could drive humanity. As we unpack the recent announcement of its reality show adaptation, let’s ponder the implications this could have on the original series’ narrative fabric and its overarching legacy.
‘Squid Game’ series overview
Squid Game was one of last year’s biggest hits and Netflix’s most popular series ever, due to its engaging series’ dystopian, life-or-death competition format that captivated a global audience. The new Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ started streaming on September 17 and rapidly became Netflix’s most popular show. It leads the rankings in 94 countries and surpassed ‘Bridgerton’ as the top series. As of a month post-launch, it was watched by 142 million households, creating an enormous ‘impact value’.
‘Squid Game’ reality show announcement
Greenlit in June at Netflix, Squid Game: The Challenge will recruit 456 players who will compete for $4.56 million. They’ll play games inspired by the original series as well as some new ones, with the goal of avoiding elimination. Titled ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, the newly announced reality show intends to immerse fans in the experience of the series’ dystopian competition, albeit without the lethal consequences. Announced as Netflix’s largest social experiment, this reality show will take the form of an unscripted competition.
Reality show influence on storytelling
The adaptation of ‘Squid Game’ into an unscripted reality competition might suggest a shift toward interactive and experiential storytelling elements borrowed from reality TV formats. Danielle J. Lindemann’s view of reality TV shows succinctly captures their influence on culture and suggests how they might affect storytelling in other genres. She describes reality TV as a ‘fun-house mirror’ that amplifies certain attributes of society, like sexism, racism, classism, and materialism, but also its creativity and diversity in representation. This perspective could shed light on the potential for thematic depth and narrative style for a series like ‘Squid Game’, mirroring some of these real-world societal issues.
Audience engagement and interaction
By allowing fans to participate in a real-life version of Squid Game through ‘The Challenge’, Netflix is inviting new forms of audience interaction with the brand. Reality TV shows often blend real-world scenarios with audience engagement, prompting speculation on how the ‘Squid Game’ reality show might change audience interaction with the brand.
Impact on the original series future
Given that ‘Squid Game’ is already aligning with the reality show genre through its competition-focused plot, future series installments may further adopt elements that have proven engaging in reality TV. ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ has already been renewed for a second season, indicating that the reality show’s initial reception was positive enough to warrant future installments, potentially affecting the original series.
Fan reactions and expectations
I’m genuinely wondering how they will condense a gameshow with 456 contestants into one hour episodes. There’s just too many people to really focus on any one contestant enough to make the audience connect. I guess they’ll give the audience their ‘heroes’ and ‘villains’ when the numbers are reduced. Reality TV tends to create broad character archetypes, allowing viewers to identify with the participants – a dynamic that might reflect fan expectations on the relation between reality TV and a series like ‘Squid Game’.
Potential for franchise expansion
So, I would say that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the industry, and I hope that this is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall. With the announcement for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, Netflix is expanding the Squid Game universe, signaling potential for further franchise growth beyond the already confirmed second season of the original series. Netflix is now one of the dominant players in reality TV.
