10 Things You Didn’t Know about Egypt Criss

Reality television is a uniquely niche industry. You either watch it, or you don’t. It’s also an interesting concept because networks can create a reality show out of anything. Viewers have options; do you want to watch a show about severely obese people who want to lose weight to get their lives under control, or do you want to watch a bunch of wanna-be Instagram stars date the same man as their 30 new BFFs for a few weeks? There is a little something for everyone, and that is why “Growing Up Hip Hop,” is such a success. You get to see the kids, families, and friends of some of the music industry’s biggest stars living their lives, and that is exactly how the world knows Egypt Criss. She’s one of the stars of the show, and she’s someone you want to know more about.
1. She is Young
She’s still very young. Criss was born on September 2, 1998, and she is only 22 as of 2022. She didn’t get to grow up in the 90s, and she certainly doesn’t know what life is like without social media. She grew up in a time when it was already so prevalent and kids were already famous for being online and creating videos when she was only a child.
2. Her Mom is Famous
If you’re wondering how she is so famous, it’s because of her mother. Her mother is one of the most famous musicians in the hip-hop industry – and she has been since we were kids. Her mom is Pepa – from the hip hop duo Salt n’ Pepa. Her name is really Sandra Denton, but you wouldn’t have known who she is if we used that name, would you?
3. Her Dad is Famous
Did we mention her father is also famous? He’s a famous hip-hop star just like her mother, and he is equally as famous as her mother. His name is Treach, and you know him from his time as part of the hit hip hop group Naughty By Nature. She’s got a lot of talent in her family, so it’s no wonder she made it onto this show.
4. Her Parents are Not Together
Her fans know this now, but her mom and dad divorced many years ago. While they did seem to have a promising future when they announced their relationship and subsequent marriage so long ago, their marriage did not last. She grew up with divorced parents almost her entire life as her mom and dad ended their marriage in 2001 – three years after she was born.
5. She is Married
It turns out that despite being so young, she’s a bride. She recently married Samuel Wright, who is a rapper. The two married at the end of January 2022 in a small wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas. They kept it small and intimate, and it seems to be exactly what they wanted out of their wedding.
6. They Postponed Their Wedding
This was not a spur-of-the-moment wedding. This very young couple decided they’d wed in 2020, but the pandemic pushed their plans. They ultimately canceled their original wedding plans and moved on to their backup plan. For the record, this was not a backup plan. No one has a backup wedding planned when something like a pandemic happens.
7. They Also Cancelled Because of Christmas
Something sweet is that when they originally planned on getting married, it was in December of 2020. At the end of the day, however, Criss was not happy to have her wedding during the season of Jesus’ birth. She wanted to focus on herself and have her wedding be about her and what she wanted, but it didn’t feel right to her to do that during the month of Jesus’ birth. She wanted to celebrate and be with family and do all things Christmas, and that was another deciding factor in moving her wedding.
8. Her Parents Weren’t Always On Board
They love her, and they want to support her and be there for her, but it is not a secret that her parents were very hesitant about her relationship and marriage. We have a feeling it was likely due to age as well as a few other factors, but they did celebrate their daughter and they are happy for her.
9. You Will See Her Wedding
Fans who are sad that they might not have the chance to see this wedding happen should calm down. You will. It will be featured on this star’s reality show, and it should be pretty good.
10. She is Happy
Right now, Egypt Criss is in a good place. She’s happy, she’s thriving, and she is living her best life. She is having a stellar year in 2022, and she will not be held back. She’s taking over, and her fans can watch.