7 Things That Might Surprise You About Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater

From his breakout role in Heathers to his recent Golden Globes win, Christian Slater has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades. However, his career started in the 1980s when he appeared in stage productions and television shows. After his role in Heathers, the actor went on to feature in a number of successful films, including Pump Up the Volume and Broken Arrow.
Besides his work in film, Slater has also appeared in several TV shows, including Mr. Robot, which bagged him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. But there’s more to this talented actor than meets the eye. So, here are some surprising and lesser-known facts about the man behind the actor.
1. Slater Started Acting at Age 8
While most kids were still kicking it up in the playground, Christian Slater was already earning big bucks. Slater ventured into acting when he was eight years old in the 1981 movie, The Postman Always Rings Twice. In the movie, he played the role of a young boy who witnesses a brutal murder. Although it was a small, passing role, this was all the push he needed to kickstart a rather successful career.
2. His Breakout Role Was In Heathers
From his small role in The Postman Always Rings Twice, Slater went on to cement his name in Hollywood when he landed a major role in the 1988 movie Heathers. Slater played the role of the character Jason Dean. His depiction of J.D. received praise from critics and audiences alike. It also helped to establish him as a rising star in Hollywood at the time. Heathers has since become a cult classic and a defining work of the late 1980s.
3. Slater Looks Up To Jack Nicholson
Over the years, there have been a handful of comparisons between Christian Slater and Jack Nicholson. In fact, when Slater took on the part in Heathers, many compared his acting style to a younger Jack Nicholson. Altogether, Slater doesn’t seem to mind these comparisons.
The star revealed that he took some inspiration for his depiction of tortured teen J.D. from Nicholson himself. In a 1989 interview with Rolling Stones, Slater said Nicholson is “the best actor around. If I met him, I don’t know what I would do. I would probably die.”
4. Christian Slater Is A Karate Kid
This one might surprise you, but Slater enjoys spending his free time practicing karate. In fact, the star is so good that he has earned himself a green belt in karate. According to him, he finds the sport relaxing. He uses karate not only to keep fit but also to practice mindfulness.
Why did he first get into martial arts? Apparently, it was to get over how short he was. At 5ft 8, Slater is not Hollywood’s tallest man. In an interview with Express, he said, “They definitely didn’t cut me any slack in there. We were all kicking each others’ butts – it was great.”
5. Slater Has Struggled With Substance Abuse
When you’re thrown into the limelight at such an early age, there are some downsides. One of the biggest downsides which seems to happen to a lot of child stars is the exposure to a fast, adult lifestyle. In Christian Slater’s case, he was offered his first drink at the tender age of nine.
In 1997, Slater’s substance abuse took a turn for the worse. After a night of chugging down alcohol and snorting cocaine, Slater ended up assaulting multiple people, including the woman he was with at that time. This ultimately led to his arrest. Despite these challenges, Slater was able to get his addiction under control, and he’s been sober for several years. Today, he credits his wife and family for helping him overcome his addiction.
6. Christian Slater Was Voted Sexiest Actor Alive
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans may need to move aside because another Chris might be the sexiest man alive. In 2023, Glamour Magazine released its annual list of the 100 hottest actors, and Christian Slater came out on top. This makes Christian Slater the “Sexiest Actor Alive”. Of course, this title comes with a lot of bragging rights in the entertainment industry. Slater beat out a hundred other equally dashing men to earn the top spot.
7. Christian Slater Is a Golden Globe Winner
Christian Slater has been nominated for several prestigious awards throughout his career, including a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards. In 1990, Slater received his first Chicago Film Critics Association Award for his role in Heathers. The young actor was just 21 years old at the time.
In 2016, Slater’s role in Mr. Robot landed him a Golden Globe for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television. He was nominated for the same category in 2017 and 2018. In 2016, he also won Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Slater has also received several other nominations throughout his career.
