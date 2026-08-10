Brooklyn Beckham Mercilessly Roasted Over Latest Cooking Video As Netizens Point Out Background Details

Brooklyn Beckham’s pasta-making video has become the latest flashpoint for brutal online mockery.
The aspiring chef sparked fresh backlash after a resurfaced video showed him scooping seawater straight from the ocean to boil spaghetti aboard a luxury yacht.
But the pasta water wasn’t the only thing viewers noticed. Many zeroed in on the yacht’s chef as he watched Brooklyn’s “ragebait” creation come together.
“Is there no beginning to his talents?!” one user joked online.
Brooklyn Beckham’s resurfaced cooking clip had him brutally roasted over what viewers perceived as a cooking disaster
Brooklyn Beckham originally shared the clip in July 2025, which was filmed when he was vacationing with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, but it resurfaced after he reposted it recently on TikTok on Thursday, August 6.
In the video, the 27-year-old was seen standing near a luxury yacht holding a stainless-steel saucepan before lowering it directly into the sea.
“Today I am going to make some tomato pasta,” he said before casually adding, “Of course we get some pasta water.”
He then took the seawater into the yacht’s galley, boiled spaghetti in it and prepared a tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, basil and his own Cloud23 hot sauce.
The dish was then plated, and Beckham sat down to taste it alongside another person who appeared to be the yacht’s chef.
While the use of seawater grabbed plenty of attention, many viewers also joked that the professional cook appeared to be simply letting Brooklyn have his moment before taking over the kitchen again.
One person joked, “You know the yacht chef is pi**ed he has to share his galley (and probably clean up after him).”
Netizens questioned Brooklyn’s cooking skills as they spotted the yacht’s chef quietly watching from the background
Another added, “The real chef in the background has to let the children have a go then having to massage his ego and say yum delish.”
The criticism of Beckham’s culinary skills was even more brutal.
“I’m more offended that anyone would put the word Chef near his name… did he drop the hyphen? Was he not a Peltz?” one commenter quipped.
Another dismissed him as an “Aspiring chef please. TikTok sandwich maker at best.”
One person dragged Beckham’s famous father into the conversation, writing, “David soaked up all the talent.”
“The actual chef playing along so he doesn’t get fired,” one person joked while reacting to the viral clip
Some viewers also couldn’t understand why someone with access to an entire luxury kitchen, professional staff, and every possible ingredient would decide to dip a saucepan into the ocean.
One critic voiced, “The problem is chemical pollutants, microplastics & even metals could possibly also be in that water.”
“Isn’t the ocean water dirty?” another user asked, while a third commented, “Pasta water with a hint of burnt boat fuel, please sir.”
One commenter simply asked, “Is this ragebait?”
“As Italian, I’m pretty sure that sea water is the best way to spend all the next day in the bathroom.”
Since turning his attention to food content in 2021, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has repeatedly found himself mocked online over his cooking skills.
Critics have questioned his professional credentials, the simplicity of his recipes, and the advantages that come with his famous surname.
Beckham has admitted that he hates the criticism, but said, “Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about…”
His first major cooking controversy came during a 2021 appearance on The Today Show, when he prepared a basic English breakfast sandwich using pre-cooked ingredients, white bread and ketchup.
The segment drew widespread ridicule, with Piers Morgan famously dismissing it as the “worst, utterly pointless segment in morning television history.”
Then in 2023, while preparing spaghetti bolognese, Beckham was filmed with a whole wooden wine cork floating in the pot.
He claimed the cork helped make the meat more tender, prompting another wave of jokes.
Viewers also noticed that he was carrying a rescue puppy in a baby sling while standing near the hot stove.
Yet Brooklyn has repeatedly made it clear that the criticism isn’t stopping him from cooking.
“I’m used to the hate,” he told Insider. “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”
“David soaked up all the talent in the Beckham genes,” one critic reacted
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