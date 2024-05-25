Why Didn’t Ruby Stokes Return For Bridgerton Season 3?

Bridgerton returned for Season 3 in May 2024 with Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, a role originally portrayed by Ruby Stokes. Until the latest installment, the English actress was a recurring cast member of the historical romance drama, which premiered in December 2020. The third daughter and sixth child of the Bridgerton family, Stokes’ sparse portrayal of the character makes Francesca the most mysterious member of the Bridgerton bunch.
Ruby Stokes first appeared as Francesca Bridgerton in “Diamond of the First Water,” the premiere episode of the Netflix series. She wasn’t seen for the rest of the season until its finale “After the Rain.” However, she successfully established the character’s identity as a pianoforte player with a slightly rebellious sense of humor. Stokes returned for Season 2 but only appeared in the first three episodes. Her limited time onscreen hasn’t allowed an in-depth exploration of the character. But with a new performer, Bridgerton Season 3 has delved deeper into the Francesca arc in the Bridgerton story.
Ruby Stokes Left Bridgerton Due To Conflicting Schedules
Ruby Stokes’ commitment to another project prompted her departure from Bridgerton. The Hackney, London native was unveiled as one of the lead actors for Lockwood & Co. in March 2022, the same month Bridgerton returned for Season 2. This disrupted plans for the robust storyline intended for Francesca in Bridgerton Season 2. Stokes could only manage three episodes before she left to honor her commitment to Netflix’s eponymous adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co.
Ruby Stokes stars as Lucy Carlyle alongside Cameron Chapman’s Anthony Lockwood and Ali Hadji-Heshmati’s George Karim in the supernatural detective drama helmed by Joe Cornish. The show follows the trio as they combat deadly ghosts plaguing London. Lockwood & Co. premiered in January 2023 and was canceled after the first season. Stroud confirmed this on Instagram in May 2023, bemoaning the cancellation. “I’m sad that we won’t get a chance to see more of Lucy, Lockwood, and George on screen,” reads an excerpt from his post.
Lessons From Bridgerton Inspired Her Departure From The Show
Ruby Stokes’ time on Bridgerton was so impactful it influenced her decision to leave the show for Lockwood & Co. The Lucy Carlyle actress admitted she picked Lockwood & Co. over Bridgerton, but acknowledged the latter show for the courage to do so. “Every lesson I learned on Bridgerton was so valuable, and it propelled me and allowed me to go on and take on a lead role on another show,” she told Variety.
“It wasn’t an easy decision… (but) there was something about Lucy that just drew me to her. I found her very exciting and being presented with that opportunity, I wanted to take it and explore it,” explained the actress. From all she said, Ruby Stokes doesn’t regret leaving Bridgerton. But then, the interview with Variety was in February 2023, two months before Netflix disclosed it wouldn’t pick up Lockwood & Co. for a second season.
Hannah Dodd Was Cast To Replace Ruby Stokes In May 2022
Even with the cancellation of Lockwood & Co, Ruby Stokes couldn’t return to Bridgerton. As Francesca was expected to have a significant storyline in Season 2, Stokes’ decision to prioritize Lockwood & Co. left the role up for grabs. Chris Van Dusen expressed his frustration over the situation in an interview with TVLine. “I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2,” he said.
“After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control. Perhaps Season 3 will be the charm,” stated the Bridgerton creator. To have the rich narrative planned for Francesca, Hannah Dodd was cast to replace Ruby Stokes in May 2022. With the English actress and model as the new Francesca Bridgerton, the character has seen more screen time in Season 3.
She debuted to society in “Out of the Shadows,” the first episode of the season, and has appeared in all four episodes of Season 3, Part 1, released on May 16, 2024. Dodd told IndieWire that the character is trying to figure out what she wants in the first part. According to the actress, the second part will follow Francesca as she follows her heart. “…(It’ll be about) how much strength and courage can she access to go after that, (and) how much does she grow as a person,” divulged the actress. Meet all the new characters in Bridgerton Season 3.