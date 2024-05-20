With her casting in Bridgerton season 3, Hannah Dodd adds to her growing list of credits in movies and TV shows. Dodd was recast as Francesca Bridgerton, the Bridgerton’s sixth child and third daughter. Her casting came on the heels of actress Ruby Stokes’ exit from the show due to scheduling conflicts with her new Netflix show Lockwood & Co.
In Bridgerton season 3, Hannah Dodd’s Francesca Bridgerton became one of the year’s debutantes. As Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) adjudicates, Dodd’s Francesca sparkles. Besides her fantastic performance, Hannah Dodd’s beauty also stood out for audiences. If the actress looked familiar, here are other Hannah Dodd movies and TV shows where you probably recognize her.
Find Me in Paris
Hannah Dodd made her screen debut in 2018, appearing in the Hulu teen science-fantasy dramedy series Find Me in Paris as one of the main cast. Dodd was cast as Dorothea “Thea” Raphael, Helena “Lena” Grisky’s (Jessica Lord) rival. The series centered around Lena and time travel. Hannah appeared in all 3 seasons of the show but was downgraded to a guest character in season 3. Find Me in Paris is one of Dodd’s earliest roles when TV audiences might have seen the actress.
Harlots
In the same 2018, Hannah Dodd also starred in the British period drama Harlots. Dodd joined the show in season 2 as Sophia Fitzwilliam. The character was introduced as Lady Isabella’s (Liv Tyler) daughter, who was conceived as a result of an incestuous rape by her mother’s brother. Dodds’ character was also introduced in a recurring role, with the actress appearing on the show from 2018 to 2019. Harlots received generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences.
Fighting with My Family
Hannah Dodd made her feature debut in 2019. She starred in a minor role as Townie in the biographical sports comedy-drama Fighting with My Family. The movie centered around English professional wrestler Paige’s career, as well as that of her brother Zak Zodiac. Notable names in the movie included Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden as the lead characters. The movie also starred Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, and Nick Frost. Fighting with My Family was a critical and commercial success, grossing $41.5 million on a $11 million budget.
Anatomy of a Scandal
On the Netflix thriller drama miniseries, Hannah Dodd plays the younger version of Sienna Miller’s Sophie Whitehouse character. Anatomy of a Scandal revolved around the grown Sophie Whitehouse, wife of British Tory MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend). Having learned of her husband’s affair with his young aide Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). Besides having a scandal and unnecessary publicity to deal with, her husband is accused of raping Olivia Lytton and has to stand trial.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin
Television miniseries audiences may also recognize Hannah Dodd from the Flowers in the Attic: The Origin miniseries. Although she doesn’t play the protagonist, she’s cast as the young Corinne Foxworth. The miniseries, created as an origin story, focuses on Olivia (Jemima Rooper) and Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). It gives viewers familiar with the novel or previous series, Flowers in the Attic, a better understanding of how the Foxworth family came to be. Portraying Corinne Foxworth, Dodd appeared in 3 of the miniseries’ 4 episodes.
Enola Holmes 2
Hannah Dodd’s more recent and popular appearance on screen has to be the 2022 Netflix sequel movie Enola Holmes 2. Dodd is cast as Sarah Chapman, a factory who is missing. With Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) struggling to get a client for her new detective agency, finding Sarah Chapman becomes her first job after Sarah’s sister, Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss), hires her. Enola Holmes’ investigative findings led her to a ball hosted by the Lyon family. Hannah Dodd is introduced again in the movie as Cicely, a friendly noblewoman.
However, Enola Holmes later figured out that Cicely and Sarah Chapman are the same. Together, Sarah, Enola Holmes, and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) help find evidence of poisoning with white phosphorus at the factory and expose the culprits. Like its predecessor, Enola Holmes 2 was a massive success for Netflix and also received generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences.