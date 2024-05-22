Meet the New Characters in Bridgerton Season 3

Meet Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
The Bridgerton family welcomes a new face this season with Hannah Dodd stepping into the role of Francesca Bridgerton. As the character is recast due to Ruby Stokes’s departure, fans are eagerly anticipating what Dodd will bring to the table. In her own words, Dodd expressed her excitement:
I’m absolutely thrilled to be stepping into the role of Francesca Bridgerton. As a massive fan of both…the first season, I am so excited for viewers to see what we have in store for them.
She is described as
a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family, though her reserved nature masks a dry wit and pragmatism. This nuanced portrayal sets her apart and hints at intriguing storylines ahead.
Introducing Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
Actor Daniel Francis will light up screens as Marcus Anderson. Known for his charismatic presence, Marcus is set to become a focal point in the social dynamics of the ton. According to Deadline, Marcus
lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town—and the ire of others. His interactions with Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton are bound to create interesting tensions and possibly romantic entanglements.
Sam Phillips Takes Over as Lord Debling
Lord Debling, portrayed by Sam Phillips, promises to add an unconventional twist to the usual Regency romance archetype. Described as
a genial lord with unusual interests, Lord Debling’s character offers more than meets the eye. His passion for wildlife and conservation contrasts sharply with societal expectations, making him a compelling addition to Bridgerton.
The dynamic between Lord Debling and Colin will also be of interest. As Luke Newton described him in relation to his character Colin’s arc:
My biggest threat.
Exploring Penelope’s New Romantic Pursuits
Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, will take a significant step forward in season three. Determined to find a suitor, Penelope’s journey is colored by an evolving relationship with Colin Bridgerton. As Coughlan mentioned:
She’s decided she’s going to find a house when she heads back to the town… I’m out of here. I’m going to find a husband.
Her quest introduces several new characters vying for her affection, including Lord Debling. Another quote from Penelope reveals her pragmatic stance:
Fine, I don’t love you at all. This will work out great with no problems. It’s clear that this season will explore deeper dimensions of her character.