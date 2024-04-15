HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Production Postponed as Cast Explores New Roles

Season 3 of Euphoria Faces Delay
The much-anticipated third season of HBO’s hit series Euphoria has encountered a setback. HBO and creator Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season, but production has been delayed, allowing the cast to explore new ventures. The network’s spokesperson conveyed,
In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities, hinting at a pause in the filming schedule.
Sydney Sweeney Expected Filming Soon
Despite the delay, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, had previously mentioned in a discussion with GQ that she anticipated the commencement of Season 3 production shortly. This news aligns with reports suggesting a 2025 release target for the show’s next installment. Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer among others, has not aired a new episode since February 2022.
Writing Process Influences Euphoria’s Timeline
Sam Levinson’s meticulous approach to writing is partly why fans are eagerly waiting for Season 3. Colman Domingo revealed that Levinson writes and rewrites extensively, ensuring the narrative’s depth and significance. Levinson also introduced another series, The Idol, on HBO last year, showcasing his diverse storytelling capabilities.
The Busy Lives of Euphoria Stars
The cast of Euphoria is thriving in Hollywood. Zendaya continues to shine in major franchises like Spider-Man and Dune, while Sydney Sweeney has been featured in several films such as Anyone But You. Tragically, Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco, passed away in 2023. His death has undoubtedly impacted the series’ progression.
Nika King Expresses Financial Concerns
Nika King, who portrays Leslie Bennett on the show, humorously expressed her financial anxieties due to the delay. In a stand-up routine, she remarked on her eagerness for the show’s return:
I need Season 3! I haven’t paid my rent in six months. She also playfully urged Zendaya to return from her Paris Fashion Week engagements.
