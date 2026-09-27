Bianca Censori Wears Sheer Top As She Gets VIP Viewing Of George Lucas’ Museum With Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s appearance sparked another round of debate while visiting George Lucas’s museum with Kanye West in Los Angeles on September 24.
The outing came a week after she turned heads in a revealing black lingerie set, but this time he appeared slightly more covered up.
But that did not stop netizens from picking apart her outfit.
“Why has this woman started dressing so conservatively all of a sudden?” asked one critic.
Bianca Censori went sheer for her museum visit with husband Kanye West
Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Censori and West visited the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Thursday for a private showing.
The museum, founded by George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, had opened just the previous week.
It features everything from comic book artwork and paintings to film memorabilia and props from the Star Wars franchise.
For the outing, Censori wore a sheer black halter top with a thick band around her ribs. The fabric left her without a b*a, revealing her stomach.
She paired the top with high-waisted black leggings that had a look similar to dark pantyhose. Censori completed her outfit with black heels, a small brown fur purse, and her phone.
She also showed off a noticeable change to her appearance.
The 31-year-old had switched up her hair color to a light strawberry blonde and added freshly cut bangs. She has previously worn several shades, including pink, blonde, brown, and black.
West went in the opposite direction with his outfit. The rapper wore an all-black look with loafers and a beige raincoat while Censori kept her outfit mostly black.
As photos from the museum visit spread, social media users expressed divided reactions
Some people defended Censori’s choice to dress however she wanted.
“I love risqué outfits; I think they should be more normalized,” one person wrote, while another praised her, saying, “She’s gorgeous. You’re only young once. Live and let live.”
Others thought the outfit did not belong in a museum.
“There’s a time and a place… and this classy and outstanding museum isn’t the place,” one critic wrote.
Another joked about the stark difference between the couple’s outfits, writing, “It’s always so weirdly funny to me that Ye is always dressed for winter and B is in underwear.”
Someone else added, “I mean I’m glad he is letting her wear shoes.”
The outfit also reminded some viewers of Censori’s earlier fashion moments.
One person said, “For one second I thought she was Kim Kardashian in 2014.”
Another wrote, “I was about to say wow she actually wearing clothes but of course their top is see-through.”
The museum appearance came shortly after Censori shared another raunchy look online
On September 21, Censori posted a photo on her Instagram story wearing a black lingerie set that exposed much of her body, as reported by Bored Panda.
She posed against a pink wall in a bralette held together by two thin straps. The bottoms sat high on her hips, while tan heels completed the look.
Her hair was styled in a loose bun with a few strands falling around her face. She had also teased the outfit with an earlier photo showing herself from behind in a sheer purple silk robe.
That post also attracted criticism.
One X user wrote, “I feel sorry for this lady. She needs serious help.”
Earlier in September, Censori shared photos of herself in gold lingerie with a tiny matching skirt. Her blonde hair also drew attention, with some people saying the overall look reminded them of Kim Kardashian.
One person called her “Kim 2.0,” while another claimed West wanted her to resemble his ex-wife.
After facing constant scrutiny over her risque looks, Censori said her revealing looks are her own choice
In a Vanity Fair interview, she pushed back against the idea that West forces her to appear bare or wear revealing outfits.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she said. “Me and my husband collaborate on my outfits.”
She also compared the situation to being married to a famous designer, asking, “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”
Censori also described n*dity as something that has long been part of her artistic work.
“I was n*ked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork,” she said.
She said she didn’t lose sleep over people interpreting her outfits differently than she intended.
“It’s okay that the intention was lost. It doesn’t matter. I was able to express myself. That’s all that mattered.”
Censori’s outfits have also led to repeated questions about how much influence West has over her appearance
In her own comments, Censori said she makes her own choices and is never told what to wear.
“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform. I married him because I love him,” she said.
However, a February 2025 report from an unnamed insider told The Mirror that West had rules surrounding other parts of Censori’s lifestyle, including her diet and fitness routine.
According to the report, she was encouraged to order appetizers instead of full meals when dining out and to use smaller plates at home. The source also claimed West discouraged her from sunbathing because he disliked tan lines and did not want her to have piercings.
The claims prompted criticism online, although some people argued that Censori should not be portrayed as a victim when she had not described herself that way.
One commenter said, “She is an adult. She can leave whenever she wants. Stop putting words in her mouth.”
“I’m so sick of these weirdos,” wrote one netizen
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