The Surprising Way ‘Among Us’ Violated the Geneva Conventions

Among Us is a highly popular online multiplayer game that tests players’ detective skills and ability to deceive. It was released for iOS and Android on June 15, 2018, and then for PC via Steam on November 16, 2018. However, the game’s popularity skyrocketed to new heights with its introduction to the PlayStation 4 console. This gripping game involves a group of crew members who must work together to identify an impostor among them.
To this day, the game continues to get updated on various platforms. However, while Among Us has grown in cult status thanks to its unique gameplay and suspenseful atmosphere, it also faced controversy when it claimed to have narrowly avoided violating the Geneva Act. So, let’s dive into this crazy near-miss and divulge everything we know on the matter.
What You Need to Know About ‘Among Us’
The incredibly popular and immersive Among Us was developed by InnerSloth, an American indie game studio, and drew inspiration from the game Mafia and John Carpenter‘s science fiction horror film The Thing. The plot revolves around a group of crewmates aboard a spaceship or space station who must complete tasks to ensure the ship’s smooth functioning. However, there is a twist – among the crew members, a few are impostors whose goal is to sabotage the mission and eliminate the innocent crewmates without getting caught. Players must use their wit, observation skills, and persuasive abilities to identify and eliminate the impostors while completing tasks.
The game’s style of gameplay centers around communication and reasoning with other players, causing intense debates and mistrust. Since its initial release in 2018, Among Us has taken the gaming world by storm, rapidly gaining popularity due to its engaging gameplay and the ability to play with friends in online multiplayer mode. Its blend of deception, teamwork, and suspense has captivated gamers across the globe, making it a sensation in the gaming community.
How Exactly Did Among Us Violate the Geneva Conventions?
After Among Us reached worldwide popularity in 2020, the makers found themselves on the verge of social and legal turbulence due to accusations of potentially violating the Geneva Act. To comprehend the gravity of this situation, it becomes imperative to familiarize ourselves with the Geneva Act. The Geneva Act, formally known as the Geneva Conventions, are a set of international treaties designed to establish standards of humanitarian treatment during times of armed conflict. These conventions regulate actions such as torture, the use of chemical warfare, and the protection of civilians and prisoners of war. These principles are considered essential for safeguarding human rights in times of conflict.
So how did Among Us, a seemingly innocuous game of deception and strategy, risk violating such a crucial agreement? Well, InnerSloth claims that the creators had to convert the red cross in MedBay to a blue one due to the crimson color’s infraction of the Geneva Conventions Act. Among Us had violated the law by utilising the red cross, which forbids anybody other than the International Committee of the Red Cross from using the emblem.
How Did Among Us Fix Their Faux Pas?
After facing legal complications due to their use of the red cross symbol, the developers of Among Us took prompt action to rectify the issue. In order to comply with copyright restrictions, they ingeniously tapped into the game’s framework and introduced a patch that transformed the distinctive red cross into a vibrant blue. What truly makes this situation endearing is the transparency displayed by the game’s creators. Although not required to do so, they voluntarily disclosed this crucial information through a post on their official Twitter page on February 1, 2023. The post read: “fun fact: after the game got big in 2020 we had to change the colour of the MedBay cross because we apparently violated the Geneva Conventions Act by making it red???? oops”.
This act not only showcased their commitment to maintaining a fair and legal gaming experience but also demonstrated their dedication to keeping their community well-informed and engaged. However, this scenario serves as a reminder that even the biggest corporations can make mistakes. To that, the incident serves as a valuable lesson for creators in any artistic medium, emphasizing the importance of being considerate to laws and social acceptance while developing their creations.
Interestingly, various retro games like Doom, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Wolfenstein had also previously utilized the red cross symbol. However, in recent ports and updates, these games have undergone modifications to comply with the conventions and maintain the red cross’ association with the humanitarian organization. Thankfully, this hiccup never damaged such games, and Among Us continues to gain massive popularity across the world of gaming.