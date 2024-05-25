Home
90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

by
Scroll
Home
90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show
90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

Big Ed, one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s most recognizable stars, recently opened up about his future on the show and reflected on his tumultuous relationship with Liz Woods. During an exclusive interview with ET, he delved into the challenges of living a life constantly under the camera’s watchful eye.

Reflecting on Relationship Struggles

Ed and Liz’s journey has been anything but smooth. Their relationship saw its share of highs and lows, punctuated by multiple breakups and reconciliations. In a candid conversation with ET, Ed discussed how being on camera affected their relationship. I love when fans come up and recognize me; it’s really rewarding, but he admitted, I want to find real love and my therapist even told me early on, like, look, it’s hard enough to be in a relationship let alone in a relationship on TV… This sentiment echoes the unique struggles he has faced.

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

Big Ed’s Personal Growth

The intense scrutiny has had both negative and positive effects on Ed. He shared that his time in therapy revealed significant insights about his persona. So the thing I learned in therapy was this, in fact day one in therapy they were like, there are two people sitting in front of me — there is Big Ed…. This realization has been crucial in helping him balance his public image versus his private life.

Ed’s Weight Loss Journey

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

Following his split with Liz, Ed embarked on a weight loss journey. He’s dropped about 20 pounds since their breakup. Ed mentioned this change was part of his plan to get rid of the dad bod by the summer.

His fitness routine includes daily gym visits filled with strength training and cardio exercises. Notably, he’s also switched careers, now working in real estate alongside maintaining his fitness goals.

Staying on the Show

Focus_on: One key question remains: How much longer will we see Big Ed on 90 Day Fiancé? Despite his mixed feelings about being continuously filmed, Ed remains open to continuing his journey in front of the camera if given the opportunity. If I’m given the opportunity…»

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

The Public Persona vs. The Real Self

Ed’s experiences have shown a clear dichotomy between ‘Big Ed’ the character and ‘Ed’ the person. He reflected on moments where fans have reached out positively while also acknowledging harsh criticism.

Focus_on: He mentioned that understanding this distinction was vital for his mental well-being and continues to navigate this duality as part of his televised life.

A Message for Fans

Despite all challenges, he cherishes the moments when fans recognize him out in public. You know, when I get lonely back home, I just go to a Walmart usually…, showcasing how much fan interactions mean to him.

90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Jerry Seinfeld Delivers a Humorous Satire on Media Overload During SNL Weekend Update
3 min read
May, 9, 2024
Five Things You Didn’t Know About George Sear
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2017
Whatever Happened to Kevin Meaney?
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2018
The 5 Best Moms in the Marvel Universe
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2022
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Abigail Ratchford
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alycia Pascual-Peña
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.