90 Day Fiancés Big Ed Discusses His Future on the Show

Big Ed, one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s most recognizable stars, recently opened up about his future on the show and reflected on his tumultuous relationship with Liz Woods. During an exclusive interview with ET, he delved into the challenges of living a life constantly under the camera’s watchful eye.
Reflecting on Relationship Struggles
Ed and Liz’s journey has been anything but smooth. Their relationship saw its share of highs and lows, punctuated by multiple breakups and reconciliations. In a candid conversation with ET, Ed discussed how being on camera affected their relationship.
I love when fans come up and recognize me; it’s really rewarding, but he admitted,
I want to find real love and my therapist even told me early on, like, look, it’s hard enough to be in a relationship let alone in a relationship on TV… This sentiment echoes the unique struggles he has faced.
Big Ed’s Personal Growth
The intense scrutiny has had both negative and positive effects on Ed. He shared that his time in therapy revealed significant insights about his persona.
So the thing I learned in therapy was this, in fact day one in therapy they were like, there are two people sitting in front of me — there is Big Ed…. This realization has been crucial in helping him balance his public image versus his private life.
Ed’s Weight Loss Journey
Following his split with Liz, Ed embarked on a weight loss journey. He’s dropped about 20 pounds since their breakup. Ed mentioned this change was part of his plan to
get rid of the dad bod by the summer.
His fitness routine includes daily gym visits filled with strength training and cardio exercises. Notably, he’s also switched careers, now working in real estate alongside maintaining his fitness goals.
Staying on the Show
Focus_on: One key question remains: How much longer will we see Big Ed on 90 Day Fiancé? Despite his mixed feelings about being continuously filmed, Ed remains open to continuing his journey in front of the camera if given the opportunity.
If I’m given the opportunity…»
The Public Persona vs. The Real Self
Ed’s experiences have shown a clear dichotomy between ‘Big Ed’ the character and ‘Ed’ the person. He reflected on moments where fans have reached out positively while also acknowledging harsh criticism.
Focus_on: He mentioned that understanding this distinction was vital for his mental well-being and continues to navigate this duality as part of his televised life.
A Message for Fans
Despite all challenges, he cherishes the moments when fans recognize him out in public.
You know, when I get lonely back home, I just go to a Walmart usually…, showcasing how much fan interactions mean to him.