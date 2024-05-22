90 Day Fiance couple Rachel and Jon Walters officially split after growing apart

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jon Walters has officially confirmed his heartbreaking split with wife Rachel Walters. The news comes after seven years of challenging efforts to unite as a family in the U.S.
The couple, known for their appearance on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, met through a karaoke app and maintained a long-distance relationship between England and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Despite their distance, Rachel, along with her infant daughter, made several trips across the pond to see Jon. On her second visit, they tied the knot.
However, maintaining a long-distance marriage proved to be an uphill battle for them, particularly due to Jon’s criminal record which complicated his spousal visa application. While they had hoped for a life together in the U.S., that dream has come to an end.
Jon took to Facebook on May 7, 2024, to break the news, writing,
I will not be joining Rachel and the girls in the USA. The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have. He reflected on their time together, stating,
I’m a husband and father by invitation and have never taken [them] for granted, acknowledging that while their relationship was far from perfect, they gave it their all.
Their journey was fraught with visa issues arising from Jon’s past. His involvement in numerous fights during his youth left him with a criminal record, affecting his ability to enter the U.S. legally. Despite applying for a spousal visa waiver and attending visa interviews over several years, they faced continuous roadblocks.
Rachel also addressed the split on her personal Instagram account, expressing her sadness over the end of their relationship. She noted the emotional toll that prolonged distance had taken on their bond.
The distance for so many years…and so much consecutive time spent apart has taken its toll. We have, unfortunately, grown too far apart. She pleaded for privacy as they both adjust to this new reality.
The couple’s story drew significant attention from fans who had been rooting for them since their debut in 2018. Despite their enduring popularity and fan support on social media platforms, including updates on Jon’s visa status, their fight proved too demanding.
Their split comes as another instance in a series of separations among ’90 Day Fiance’ couples, underscoring the immense pressure of maintaining relationships under public scrutiny and dealing with complex legal issues. As both Jon and Rachel move forward separately, they have asked fans to continue respecting their need for space and privacy during this difficult time.