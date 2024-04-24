90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed Ends Engagement with Liz After Heated Pasta Argument

Unexpected Turn In the Taco Pasta Saga
On a fateful episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and Liz faced what seems to be their final curtain. Despite surviving numerous breakups and intense couple’s therapy, their latest argument over taco pasta proved too much.
Liz Left Devastated by Sudden Wedding Cancellation
In a moment that left viewers shocked, Ed called off his wedding with Liz following a dispute over a spicy dish he prepared. Liz recounted that during dinner, the dish was so spicy it was unsuitable for Riley, her daughter, sparking the initial confrontation. Liz was blindsided the next morning upon receiving a text from their wedding officiant, expressing sorrow over the cancellation of their nuptials.
Liz expressed her hurt in a tearful interview,
I’m extremely emotional, and I have the right to feel everything. This reaction highlights the deep emotional impact that Ed’s abrupt decision had on her.
The Reactions of Family and Friends
Lisa commented on the situation describing it as disappointing. She mentioned,
They have been extremely disappointed in this, pointing out the family’s stance on the recurring issues between Liz and Ed.
Big Ed Draws a Line
In his explanation for ending things permanently, Big Ed revealed his motives behind the decision. He stated that repeated arguments had worn him down significantly. Speaking to his sister he confided that living this way was untenable:
Things will never get better and we’ll go back to the same fighting and arguments and I cannot live like that for the rest of my life, he admitted.
While every attempt at reconciliation seemed heartfelt, these constant cycles of disputes followed by temporary resolutions have evidently taken their toll on both partners.
