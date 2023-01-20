5 of the Most Realistic Unscripted Scenes in Movies

Things don’t always go to plan in the movies since ad-libbing and improvisation are skills that aren’t always taught but do come naturally to some people. There are moments in a lot of movies when actors go off script and end up creating lines and scenes that become iconic or are scrutinized in ways that make a person wonder if they’re real or not. The truth is that some of these moments in the movies are very realistic, mostly because people are seeing the real reactions of the actors. When things happen in an unscripted fashion, it can be a shock to the audience since they might not see it coming, but there could be enough people who think that moment is scripted and therefore isn’t quite as dramatic as it might appear to be. But in some cases, there are moments that are unscripted that can become memorable in a way since the unexpected moments tend to imprint themselves on a person’s memory.
Here are five of the most realistic unscripted scenes in movies.
5. Billy Madison-Dodgeball scene
You wouldn’t initially think that hitting or hurting kids in a movie would be deemed as entertainment, and usually, it isn’t. But we do get a laugh when kids hurt themselves in movies, especially if they’re in comedies, don’t we? It’s the act of kids hurting themselves by accident that makes this funny, most of the time, but when a grown man does it, one usually has to have a pretty twisted sense of humor given that otherwise, it feels creepy and insanely wrong on a lot of levels. But the truth is that Adam Sandler did end up throwing the red rubber ball at several kids with as much force as he appeared to, which appeared to be okay for the 90s, even if it wouldn’t fly today.
4. 40-Year-Old-Virgin-Waxing scene
A lot of people get their bodies waxed, but this scene definitely feels as though it goes beyond the pale since looking at all that hair and thinking that anyone could take that much punishment is insane. Women and even some guys might not think that this is a big deal, but the truth is that to someone that has never done this, one can’t help but think that the pain involved would be tremendous. The fact is that Steve Carell did go through this process during the movie, and upon hearing this, it’s very easy for people to stare find disbelief and think that he might not have been paid enough for this aggravation. Truthfully? The money probably helped a little.
3. The Deer Hunter-Russian Roulette scene
Despite being a classic movie, this feature was dark beyond belief when it came to serious moments like this. The overall story is one that a lot of people can’t help but enjoy since it tells a tale of a group of friends that make their way from a life that might not be as satisfying to the jungles of Vietnam, where things take a serious turn for the worst at one point. A game of Russian Roulette that is instigated by their captors turns deadly, but it turns out that the man slapping Robert De Niro wasn’t holding back, and was really smacking the hell out of him. Needless to say, the look on De Niro’s face wasn’t entirely faked, he was getting a little pissed off. Well hell, wouldn’t you if someone decided to slap you just to get a genuine reaction?
2. Midnight Cowboy-“I’m walkin’ here!” scene
Out of all the iconic lines that have come from the movies, and there are a lot of them, this is one of those that has withstood the test of time in a way that many don’t understand but still enjoy. The whole story behind this moment is pretty simple since the budget for this movie wasn’t great enough to get the permit to shut down the street, which one can imagine might be pricey in such a big city. But the decision to simply film around the regular city traffic nearly ended in a tragedy when a cabbie decided to try and make the light while Hoffman and Voight were attempting to cross the street. Despite the near miss, it’s still interesting that this is what came about.
1. Fight Club-Hit in the ear scene
What’s kind of amusing about this story is that Edward Norton and Brad Pitt were both trained in a few ways when it came to fighting for this movie. That just feels like it’s par for the course since doing anything less would have come off as all kinds of cheesy and not at all realistic. But the fact is that when it came to this scene, Norton was directed at the last moment to hit Pitt in the ear instead of the shoulder. The reaction from Brad is quite genuine since he knew the hit was coming, he just didn’t know where it was going to land.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!