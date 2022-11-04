10 Memorable Legally Blonde Quotes That Prove Elle Woods Is Iconic

Legally Blonde first charmed us with the story of a pink-obsessed sorority blondie-turned-brilliant Harvard Law student. From “What? Like it’s hard?” to “I’ll show you valuable Elle Woods can be.” Elle went out of her way to prove to her shallow boyfriend Warner Huntington III that she is more than a pretty face, only to discover along the way that he most definitely does not deserve her sparkle.
Character Elle Woods was brought to life by actress Reese Witherspoon. Elle’s bubbly optimistic personality and iconic lifestyle bedazzled us all. Elle Woods and extremely good boy Bruiser Woods (Elle’s Chihuahua) take on the world.
The Legally Blonde franchise remains untouched by critics to this day, it holds 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is considered a classic. No matter how many times you rewatch it, it’s still a delight to see.
It’s been 21 years since Elle Woods first invented the “bend and snap”, let’s see more of Legally Blonde’s quotes that prove she is a true icon.
1. “You’re breaking up with me because I’m too…blonde?”
Warner took Elle out on a date, in her mind she imagined the date leading to a proposal, instead, she got dumped. She proceeds to cause a scene in the restaurant with yelling and crocodile tears as she shames Warner for being shallow and not seeing past her gorgeous looks. As she should!
2. “I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life. [Passerby whistles] I object!”
When making the video essay for her admission to Harvard Law School, Elle used her creativity and past experiences, proving she could always make things work. This iconic line is actually from Days of our Lives, and by using it, Elle displayed her familiarity with legal jargon and that she will object when needed.
3. “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.”
Sitting on the campus grass with a bunch of colleagues, everybody says a couple of words to introduce themselves and their academic achievements Elle introduces herself and her best buddy, Bruiser Woods, as Gemini vegetarians. She tells everybody all about her BA in Fashion Merchandising, sorority presidency, and being the Homecoming queen. She enlightens her colleagues with a story of how she stopped Cameron Diaz from buying an orange sweater, which leads to this memorable line.
4. “What, like it’s hard?”
Her dream of enrolling in Harvard and bumping into her ex-boyfriend has finally turned into a reality. As Elle strolls the Harvard hallways, she runs into Warner, and when he expresses his disbelief that she actually got into Harvard Law, she replies with, “What, like it’s hard?”. Ouch, that must have hurt Warner, nice job, Elle.
5.“It’s called the bend and snap!”
Elle becomes friends with her nail lady Paulette, they become close, and she gives her advice on how to seduce the UPS guy. That’s when she introduces “the bend and snap” in order for Paulette to get the guy’s attention and for him to check her out. Elle tells Paulette all about the 98 percent of getting a man’s attention, and the 83 percent rate of return on a dinner invitation if she uses “the bend and snap” correctly.
6. “I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated.”
Warner’s new girlfriend Vivian invites Elle to a party and tells her she should dress up, which of course, she does. When Elle arrives at the party she sees that she’s been played and nobody is wearing a costume. Vivian tells Elle she likes her outfit with a smirk on her face, but Elle’s confidence is through the roof, and she seems unbothered. She says this line right to her face, like the true queen she is.
7. “I’ll show you how valuable Elle Woods can be.”
At the party, Warner tells Elle how he thinks she’s not smart enough and should do something more valuable with her time. At that moment, Elle realizes she’s never going to be good enough for him, says this hell of a line, and gets inspired to become the best law student Harvard has ever seen.
8. “Happy people just don’t kill their husbands.”
This theory might be questionable, but in this case, it was correct. Their client Brooke Taylor-Windham did not shoot her husband. In Elle’s mind, Brooke had all the endorphins she needed from her butt-buster workout, so she couldn’t have committed murder.
9. “If I’m gonna be a partner in a law firm by the time I’m 30, I need a boyfriend who’s not such a complete bonehead.”
Actress Reese Witherspoon has even posted this quote on her Facebook profile! The whole point of Elle Woods enrolling into Harvard was for her to get Warner back. However, when he finally wanted her back, she had the pleasure of rejecting him and calling him a complete bonehead. She was way over his league, anyway.
10. “You must always have faith in people. And, most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself.”
On graduation day, valedictorian Elle Woods delivers a rousing speech in which she summarizes her and her classmates’ journey. I think we can all agree that the journey of Elle Woods is truly inspiring and is what makes her even more iconic.