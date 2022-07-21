10 Celebrity Couples Where The Wife is Much Older

Hollywood is a strange place. Marriages that last more than five years are long. Men like Hugh Hefner marry women 60 years their junior. We won’t even discuss the fact that he often had multiple young girlfriends all living with him at the same time. Hollywood is, if you really think about it, a strange place. However, that doesn’t stop the world from raising a collective brow when a Hollywood leading man (musician, athlete, whatever), marries a woman older than he by more than a few years. Hef’s widow is 60 years younger than him at the time of his death. But, Nick Jonas being 29 and wishing his wife, Priyanka Chopra, a happy 40th birthday makes fans pause? It makes us ask how many other famous men married older women?
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union – 9 years
She is nine years his senior. The actress and her NBA star husband said their vows in 2014, though their marriage is filled with ups and downs. Wade did welcome a baby with another woman during his relationship with Wade, which did not go over well. They have a long history of going through so many things together, but they put in the work and come out on top each time.
Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore – 9 years
She is one of the most famous and most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. He is a famous director. They met in the early 90s and wed in 2003. They celebrate a wonderful 20 years of marriage in 2023, and fans have nothing negative to say about their age difference.
Guy Ritchie and Madonna – 10 years
Their marriage did not work out. However, Ritchie is a solid decade younger than Madonna. Honestly, in Hollywood years, this age difference does not seem overly large. They wed in 2000 and divorced in 2008. They share two kids.
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey – 12 years
Their marriage did not last. Their eight-year marriage gave them their twins, and they happily co-parent to this day. While no one thinks the age difference is the reason for their split, their fans love their friendship. These two continue to vacation together. They celebrate their kids together. They are absolutely a tight family unit despite being divorced in 2016.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Benet – 12 years
He’s a talented actor. She’s a gorgeous actress. Their relationship began in 2005. They have a daughter born in 2007. They said their vows in 2017. Sadly, the couple chose to end their marriage in 2022. They remain steadfast in the announcement they are good friends and always will be. However, even fans who were skeptical about the age difference are sad for the couple who seemed so good together.
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally – 12 years
The fun thing about this couple is that they are both equally famous. He’s most famous for his role in Park and Recreation. She’s most famous for Will & Grace. Both are talented theater actors, and they met in 2000. Their marriage is a happy one. However, they both prefer to spend their time privately rather than in the public eye. It helps.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness – 13 years
Wolverine and his lovely wife celebrate 26 years of marriage in 2022. They prove that age really is nothing but a number. There are 13 years between them, and they are happier now than they were the day they wed. While some fans might question him marrying a woman this much older, they continue to show the world it’s not an issue.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore – 15 years
Though he is thriving with his wife, Mila Kunis, and their little family, he wasn’t always married to someone his own age. For 8 years, in fact, famed actress Demi Moor was his bride. The announcement they wed shocked the world back in 2005. Why? Because, Kutcher is 15 years younger than Moore. Their marriage ultimately did not work out, but they did put forth the effort.
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum – 16 years
These two love birds celebrate their third wedding anniversary in 2022, and their age difference is a non-starter. She is 16 years older than her husband, but she is not bothered by this in the least. In fact, she’s a supermodel so much so that she looks younger than her husband. Of course, Klum is not one to age quickly – or at all, honestly – so their age difference may never be evident.
Aaron Johnson and Sam Taylor-Wood – 24 years
What we love about this actor and his filmmaking wife is she is the one who looks younger. However, they shocked their fans in 2012 by marrying. She is actually 24 years older than her husband, though they look the same age. They are not as well-known as some of our other celebrity couples, but their age difference is by far the largest.