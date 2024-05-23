Will Smith Back in Movie Star Beast Mode with Bad Boys 4

After a series of high-energy screenings on Thursday evening, social media has been buzzing about Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Screenings were held in several major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Houston, Philadelphia, Miami, and Los Angeles.
Fans and industry insiders alike were thrilled when stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, handing out hot dogs and skittles—a nostalgic nod to one of the film’s opening scenes. Their unexpected visit was met with enthusiastic applause.
What People Are Saying About Bad Boys Ride or Die
Additionally, The Wrap’s Drew Taylor tweeted that
#BadBoysRideOrDie is a total blast. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still great at busting each other’s balls. The new mystery is compelling (Eric Dane is a great baddie) and Adil & Bilall’s action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork. Bad Boys forever.
Directorial Vision and Returning Cast
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are back at the helm for this latest installment. The pair had previously directed Bad Boys for Life, which was a resounding success at the box office despite pandemic conditions.
The film also reunites Detectives Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they delve into corruption within the Miami PD. When their late captain is posthumously accused of being involved with drug cartels, a setup forces them to become fugitives, compelling them to operate outside the law.
A Star-Studded Lineup
The returning cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled. Notably, Tasha Smith takes over the role of Theresa Burnett from Theresa Randle, who previously portrayed the character.
The 4DX Experience
If you’re looking to enhance your movie-watching experience even further, catching Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 4DX could be the way to go. With motion seats, simulated wind, sprays of water, flashing lights, and even scents integrated with the on-screen action, 4DX provides an immersive experience that traditional screenings can’t match.
Cinematic Legacy
The resurgence of the franchise with Bad Boys for Life set high expectations for this new chapter. Despite the hurdles presented by the pandemic, Bad Boys for Life achieved significant box office success, paving the way for this next adventure to likely follow suit. As Will Smith had exclaimed in another context but fittingly applicable here:
