Ranking The Top 10 Josh Brolin Movies

Josh Brolin’s filmography is as diverse as it is impressive. From portraying iconic comic book characters to embodying historical figures, Brolin has shown a remarkable range that has left an indelible mark on cinema. Let’s dive into the top 10 movies featuring Josh Brolin, ranking them based on their impact, performance, and popularity.
1. No Country for Old Men
At the pinnacle of our list is No Country for Old Men, a film that not only redefined modern cinema but also served as a turning point in Brolin’s career. His portrayal of Llewelyn Moss anchored the film’s tense narrative, and his performance was a key component in what became a critically acclaimed masterpiece. The impact of this movie on both audiences and Brolin’s career trajectory cannot be overstated, making it a clear choice for the top spot.
2. Avengers: Infinity War
Coming in at number two is Avengers: Infinity War, where Brolin brought to life one of the most complex villains in cinematic history: Thanos.
The Russos were like, ‘You’re doing something that is kind of creating a sympathetic version of this guy.’ And I was like, ‘Is that bad?’ No, the directors wanted to see more. ‘Let’s go further with it.’ His nuanced performance gave depth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and left an indelible mark on fans worldwide.
3. Sicario
Sicario showcases Brolin’s ability to navigate morally ambiguous waters as CIA operative Matt Graver. The film’s exploration of complex ethical dilemmas and government tactics in the war on drugs provided Brolin with a canvas to display his formidable acting chops, earning the movie a solid third place in our ranking.
4. Milk
In Milk, Brolin delivered an Oscar-nominated performance as Dan White, which was pivotal not just for its critical acclaim but also for its contribution to portraying an important chapter in LGBTQ history. This role demonstrated his versatility and solidified his position as a serious actor, placing Milk at number four.
5. True Grit
True Grit‘s revival of the Western genre owes much to Brolin’s portrayal of Tom Chaney. His performance added a layer of menace and complexity to the film, helping it earn its place at number five on our list.
6. American Gangster
In American Gangster, Brolin took on the role of Detective Trupo, adding a deliciously villainous edge to the crime drama. His performance was a standout, even among an ensemble cast, and it’s this gripping portrayal that lands the film at number six.
7. W.
Brolin’s depiction of George W. Bush in W. challenged audiences’ perceptions and showcased his skill at humanizing historical figures without falling into caricature. It is this balance that secures W.‘s seventh spot on our list.
8. Inherent Vice
Inherent Vice, Paul Thomas Anderson’s seventh film, features Brolin in one of his most unique roles yet. His character’s peculiarities contribute significantly to the film’s psychedelic atmosphere, earning it eighth place.
9. Deadpool 2
Brolin’s transition into the comedic realm as Cable in Deadpool 2 was seamless, blending action and humor with ease.
I do like the way it turned out. But I thought I could have been better. But then it clicked. I got to know (Reynolds) better. I trust him more. And we started this volley where it was like, ‘This is actually fun.’ This versatility places the movie at number nine.
10. Planet Terror
Rounding out our list is Planet Terror, part of Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse double feature. Brolin’s role as a creepy doctor has endeared him to horror fans and secured the film its cult status, making it worthy of our tenth spot.
In conclusion, Josh Brolin has proven time and again that he can take on any role and leave a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. From gritty thrillers to epic blockbusters, his performances have contributed significantly to cinema’s rich tapestry. Feel free to share your thoughts or your favorite Josh Brolin performances below!
