Wednesday Season 2 Features 12 New Cast Members as Production Starts

Fans of the Addams Family universe have a lot to look forward to as production for Season 2 of Wednesday kicks into high gear. Following a grand success with its first season, the Netflix series is set to bring in 12 new cast members, promising fresh faces and character developments that seem to deepen the dark, intriguing world of Nevermore Academy.

Actor Shakeup and Fresh Faces Joining the Cast

Percy Hynes White, known for his role as Xavier Thorpe, and Naomi J. Ogawa, who portrayed Yoko Tanaka, are notably absent from Season 2’s cast lineup. The actors were involved in controversies which led Netflix to undertake an internal investigation resulting in their exclusion from the new season. Jamie McShane will return but step back into a guest star role, while Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo has been promoted to series regular.

Interestingly, veteran actor Christopher Lloyd, who memorably embodied Uncle Fester in the original Addams Family films, is set to join the cast. This addition creates buzz around what new dynamics he will introduce.

Tapping Into Horror Roots

The new season promises a deeper dive into horror elements. Leading actress Jenna Ortega commented on this shift during an interview:We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.

This suggests a darker narrative focus,forcing her out of [her] shell. Ortega also takes on a producer role this season, engaged more deeply with creative decisions around her character’s evolution.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Impact

The production faced an obstacle with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Fran Drescher voicedWe are being victimized by a very greedy entity.This strike marks Hollywood’s significant work stoppage in over six decades and had been anticipated after contract negotiations fell through.

Location Change for an Authentic Gothic Vibe

Season 2 moves its filming location from Romania to Ireland, particularly at Ardmore and Ashford Studios in Wicklow. This shift is expected to influence the look and feel substantially: newfound authentic gothic charm.

An Array of New Talents

This season welcomes an impressive list of new additions: Steve Buscemi (Barry Dort), Billie Piper (Capri), Thandiwe Newton (Dr. Fairburn), and Haley Joel Osment among others. Their roles offer a mix of mysterious personalities that fit well within Nevermore’s eerie environment.

The series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are keenly optimistic:We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez) will continue as series regulars alongside Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

