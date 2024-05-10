Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd Gather for LOTR Reunion in Liverpool

Home
The ‘LOTR’ Cast Dines Together in Liverpool

The Lord of the Rings stars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd recently gathered for a delightful reunion at Belzan bistro in Liverpool. Their appearance was a pleasant surprise to both patrons and staff. The chef at Belzan, Sam Grainger, shared his astonishment: In walked three hobbits and an elf, and literally everyone was gobsmacked.

The reunion was timed perfectly as the actors were in town for a Comic Con event. This gathering professed just how enduring their friendships have become since filming the epic fantasy trilogy.

Nostalgia and Laughter Over Dinner

The actors rekindled old times and shared laughs that seemed to captivate everyone around them. Dominic Monaghan even enriched the evening by quoting from the film, recalling Boromir’s line with a tongue-in-cheek caption on Instagram: They have a cave troll. Unfortunately, not all of the beloved cast could join the dinner. Absent were Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, and John Rhys-Davies.

The interaction among them wasn’t just about nostalgia; it also showcased genuine affection. A sentiment evident from an earlier podcast, The Friendship Onion, hosted by Monaghan and Boyd where they often reminisce about their LOTR days.

A Continuing Fellowship Beyond the Screen

This isn’t the first nor likely the last time these actors will come together. Their bond is famously strong—a testament to the nearly a year spent filming together. Dominic Monaghan beautifully summed up the sentiment of these reunions saying, It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye, quite frankly.

