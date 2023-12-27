10 Best ‘Rick and Morty’ Characters, Ranked

Welcome to a journey through the cosmos of ‘Rick and Morty’, a series that has carved its place in the annals of animated greatness. Its cult following isn’t just for its mind-bending plots but also for a diverse cast of characters that have become icons in their own right. From the genius of Rick to the evolution of Morty, each character brings a unique flavor to this cosmic concoction. Let’s dive into the ranks of these beloved figures, from the audacious to the unexpectedly profound.
10. Jerry Smith
Starting our list is Jerry Smith, often seen as the bumbling underdog of the family. His humorous failures, like his inability to improve his golf game despite Mr. Meeseeks’ help, paint him as a lovable loser. Yet, it’s his occasional moments of triumph that make us root for him. Jerry’s complexity lies in his simplicity; he is relatable precisely because he mirrors our own shortcomings and aspirations for success.
9. Squanchy
Squanchy’s quirky language and party-loving personality have left an indelible mark on fans. His Jekyll and Hyde superpowers and his history with Rick add layers to his character beyond his squanching ways. The fact that he’s voiced by Tom Kenny only adds to the appeal, making him a character that’s hard to forget once you’ve squanched into his world.
8. Mr. Meeseeks
The concept of Mr. Meeseeks is as intriguing as it is chaotic. Their purpose-driven existence brings a philosophical angle to the show: what is our purpose and what happens when we can’t fulfill it? The Meeseeks’ struggles with Jerry’s impossible request create some of the most memorable and hilarious moments in the series.
7. Evil Morty
Evil Morty stands out as one of the show’s most complex antagonists. His intelligence and meticulous schemes make him a formidable foe, capturing various ‘Mortys’ from across the multiverse. His character arc adds a darker tone to the series, challenging our perceptions of who Morty can be.
6. Summer Smith
Summer has grown from a background character into a strong, independent figure with her own feminist stance and adventures separate from Rick and Morty. Her development reflects a journey many young women can resonate with, as she navigates her identity and place within her extraordinary family.
5. Beth Smith
Beth’s struggle with her father’s influence and her own identity crisis are central to her character development. As she grapples with her role as a mother and wife, we see glimpses into just how stifled she feels, providing an emotional depth rarely explored in animated series.
4. Morty Smith
Morty has evolved significantly since we first met him. No longer just Rick’s timid sidekick, he has grown into a more assertive and morally complex character. This evolution reflects the internal conflict within Morty as he matures throughout their interdimensional escapades.
3. Birdperson
Birdperson serves as Rick’s loyal friend and voice of reason amidst chaos. His tragic backstory and evolution throughout the series add depth to his character, making him not just an ally but an integral part of Rick’s emotional landscape.
2. Rick Sanchez (C-137)
Rick Sanchez (C-137), with his genius intellect and existential ennui, is undoubtedly one of the most influential characters in ‘Rick and Morty’. His vulnerability is often hidden behind a facade of indifference, yet it is this complexity that makes him such a compelling figure in the series.
1. Pickle Rick
Topping our list is none other than Pickle Rick. This character epitomizes the show’s audacity and creativity, becoming an instant cultural phenomenon. His resourcefulness in overcoming obstacles despite his self-imposed limitations captures everything fans love about ‘Rick and Morty’—it’s smart, it’s bold, and it never takes itself too seriously.
In conclusion, these characters are more than just animated figures on a screen; they’ve become part of our pop cultural lexicon, influencing memes, discussions, and even philosophy classes around the world. They each contribute to ‘Rick and Morty”s success in their unique ways, leaving lasting impressions on fans everywhere. Who tops your list? Share your rankings or favorite characters in the comments below!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!