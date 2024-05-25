Title Revealed for NCIS Spinoff Reuniting Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly

Exciting news for ‘NCIS’ fans around the globe! The highly anticipated spinoff, formerly unnamed, has officially been titled ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’. The dynamic duo, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, recently came together on Zoom to reveal the name of their new show, putting speculations to bed.
Plot Details
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Europe, the new series will follow Tony DiNozzo (Weatherly) and Ziva David (de Pablo) as they find themselves on a high-stakes adventure. With a 10-episode order, this action-packed journey starts off with an attack on Tony’s security company. The couple is forced to go on the run across Europe, piecing together clues about who is after them and how they can trust each other moving forward.
A Long-Awaited Reunion
The actors are as thrilled about this reunion as the fans. In a joint statement, Weatherly and de Pablo expressed their excitement:
We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready. The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. They also acknowledged the enthusiastic support from their fan base over the years.
The Rich History of Tony and Ziva
The spinoff picks up from where the original ‘NCIS’ left off—Ziva’s supposed death led Tony to leave the NCIS team to raise their daughter Tali in Paris. However, it was eventually revealed that Ziva had faked her death. The new series will explore their life post-reunion as a family while embroiled in thrilling escapades.
Filming Plans
Shooting for ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ is set to commence this summer in Budapest. Both actors highlighted their excitement for filming in Europe, with de Pablo noting:
I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love.
Chemistry Promise
The renowned chemistry between Tony and Ziva is set to continue captivating audiences. As de Pablo humorously mentioned during the announcement:
This is for you!