The Top 6 Scenes from “The Vow”

“I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever.
I promise to never forget that this is a once-in-a-lifetime love.
And to always know in the deepest part of my soul that no matter what challenges might carry us apart, we will always find our way back to each other.”
When Leo Collins (Channing Tatum) read these words to Paige Thornton (Rachel McAdams), he believed in his heart that he would honor every single word until his last day on earth. But he never envisaged that life had a detour for his love story.
The Vow (2012) is one of the greatest American romantic films, based on a true story. The movie was a success at the box office because of its story, screenplay, and amazing cast. While romantic films have a certain cliché, The Vow leaves viewers wondering how they’ll react if placed in a similar situation.
Here are 6 top scenes from the movie.
The Accident
On a cold winter night, Leo and Paige Collins walked out of a movie theater, got in their car, and hoped to drive home. At a stop sign, Paige hints at wanting to get pregnant. She unbuckles her seat belt to kiss Leo. However, at that same moment, a truck’s brake fails and rams into their car from behind.
The crash sends Paige flying from her seat and through the windshield, head first. Both are rushed to the hospital.
“Moments of impact help in finding who we are.”
The DMV Meeting
Every great love story has a starting point. For Leo and Paige, it was at the DMV. As Paige walks away from the counter, she looks back to see Leo looking and smiling at her.
Leo meets her at the car park to give her the ticket she forgot to pick up. Paige is taken by Leo’s words and agrees to have a date with him. It became the start of their forever, or so they thought.
The Vow
Much of the movie’s storyline hinges on the moment Leo takes Paige as his wife. They decide to have their wedding at the Art Institute of Chicago, much to the dislike of the Institute’s security.
After reading her vow off the middle page of the Café Mnemonic menu card, Leo proceeds to read his vow. Literally, one of the best wedding vow lines to be read in a movie. The ceremony ends with the couple and friends being chased off by security.
The Awakening
Paige awakes from her induced coma to see a nurse and Leo looking at her. The nurse immediately proceeds to explain to her what happened and why she’s in a hospital. However, Leo’s shock, Paige has no recollection of who he is. She confidently tells him she believes Leo is her doctor. Paige has no recollection of any memory for the last five years. The last thing she remembers is being in law school, being with her parents, being engaged to Jeremy, and ordering Ravioli at a restaurant.
The Divorce
“How do you look at the person you love and tell yourself it’s time to walk away.”
Leo does his best to make sure Paige remembers him and the life she had. Stuck with only memories she remembers, Paige makes things difficult for Leo.
Paige moves back in with her parents in the disguise of helping her younger sister plan her wedding. Leo is failing at his workplace, redirecting all his time and energy to being an active presence in Paige’s new life.
Things go sour when Leo openly confesses that he knows Paige looks at Jeremy the way she used to look at him. When Paige apologizes and admits she doesn’t want to keep disappointing Leo, Leo decides it’s time to move on.
Leo signs the divorce papers, moves on with his life, and allows Paige to do the same. Channing Tatum delivered an exceptional performance in the movie.
A Fresh Start
“A moment of impact….”
After taking her doctor’s advice to fill her memory holes, Paige slowly begins to remember. Although she resumes law school, she sees herself drawing mid-class. So she quits and returns to live in the city and re-enrolls in the Art Institute.
She admits to Leo that her hands can craft art her mind can’t comprehend. With help from their mutual friend, Paige is slowly putting the pieces of her life back together. When Leo confirms he’s still single and acknowledges that Paige is too, they walk away together to find a new restaurant.
Why waste time remembering memories when you can create new ones?