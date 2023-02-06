Apple TV+ Cancels The Mosquito Coast After Two Seasons

Another day. Another cancellation. Surprisingly, it isn’t from Netflix. This time, it’s under Apple TV, which has confirmed that The Mosquito Coast will not return for a third season. The Mosquito Coast starred Justin Theroux (The Leftovers, Bumblebee), Melissa George (30 Days of Night, Derailed), Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer, For Lovers Only), and Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play, Lights Out).
This series was loosely based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling 1981 novel. The official Mosquito Coast synopsis is about an idealist that uproots his family to a remote Caribbean island. This gets him away from the consumerism he feels is negatively affecting America. He goes on to create a Utopia in the jungle by bringing ice to the natives and uses his genius to make gadgets to enhance their primitive lifestyle. However, he alienates his long-suffering family, and his enterprise proves fatally flawed.
The Mosquito Coast Is An Underrated Gem
The Mosquito Coast falls into the category of a great show, but one that was largely ignored. It’s bad enough that Apple TV+ doesn’t particularly advertise their shows. Though, to be fair, they do advertise way more than Netflix does. Still, The Mosquito Coast came out during a time when there are so many shows in the media landscape that it’s hard for anyone to keep track of every single series known to man. Unfortunately, the first season didn’t exactly garner much attention in terms of awards, which further pushed the show back. Add in the fact that there was a lack of notable stars in the series. Then it was nearly impossible for The Mosquito Coast to gain any true traction.
Apple TV+ doesn’t release viewership numbers, so we don’t know how many people were watching The Mosquito Coast. However, it comes from a decently known intellectual property, so it ultimately seems that the show’s downfall was its lack of viewership. This is just pure speculation, as a reason for the cancellation is never given. The crazy thing is that the show is just coming off a wild finale. The Mosquito Coast may not be perfect, but it’s definitely an underrated gem.
The Cancellation Isn’t Much Of A Shock
The news may not have come as much of a shock to the cast and crew either. Melissa George did an interview with Entertainment Weekly and held out hope for a third season. Though, it did sound as if she felt that the series would likely end in season two. “There’s people arriving to the Mosquito Coast that are runaways like us, you know?” she stated. “Boats are coming in. Does that mean that there’s other people in a similar situation to the Foxes? They leave it quite like a finale for a series, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with the show. But fingers crossed!”
Thus far, none of the cast or crew members have addressed the news of the show’s cancellation. Perhaps Sony will revisit Paul Theroux’s novel in the future, though it likely won’t be anytime soon. Despite the news of another cancellation, Apple TV+ had been getting a lot of buzz in 2022. The streaming service has released excellent shows like Severance and Black Bird, which garnered plenty of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Plus, Ted Lasso remains the talk of the town, so there’s plenty of heat behind Apple TV+.
It’s disappointing that The Mosquito Coast won’t get a third season, but at least there was some form of a finale that many other shows never get. It also highlights how tough the streaming wars are and the negative effects of having too much content being released at one time.
