The CW Decides to Cancel Walker After Four Seasons

Jared Padalecki’s time as Cordell Walker has come to an end. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 21, Padalecki announced that The CW had canceled Walker, a reboot of the Chuck Norris-led Walker, Texas Ranger, after four seasons.
Farewell to Cordell Walker
Jared Padalecki, who portrayed Cordell Walker, expressed his emotions with heartfelt words:
It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off.
The former Supernatural star also underscored his gratitude towards fans and colleagues:
After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. He added warmly,
It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible.
Official Confirmation from The CW
The network solidified this announcement through a statement:
We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki…
The previously unassailable show was notable not just for its star power but also for its roots. The original Walker, Texas Ranger series starring Chuck Norris ended its run in 2001 with eight seasons under its belt—an enduring legacy reimagined to modern acclaim.
What Led to the Cancelation
The CW, under new management by Nexstar Media Group, has made sweeping changes that impacted many shows. According to sources, budgetary constraints played a significant role in canceling Walker. The adaptation was one of the most-watched shows on The CW, making it an expensive proposition compared to newer series.
A Beloved Cast
The show featured an ensemble cast including Odette Annable, Ashley Reyes, Kale Culley, and more. Padalecki’s chemistry with his co-stars was often highlighted as one of the show’s charms.
An Emotional Goodbye
As fans process this loss, actors from the series also shared their sentiments. Odette Annable stated on social media:
Heartbroken over here, but so damn grateful for every minute on the @thecwwalker set. It saved me in more ways than I can count.