Young Sheldon Series Finale Clip Shows Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik Return to TBBT Universe

Sheldon Cooper and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler are back, just in time for the beloved prequel’s final episodes.
To send off Young Sheldon, CBS is bringing back the stars from the show that started it all: The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reunite on screen for the first time since the original series concluded in May 2019. We now have our first glimpse of Shamy reunited.
Apparently, future Sheldon Cooper and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler are still enjoying domestic bliss. Preview photos show Sheldon hard at work on his laptop, with Amy peering over his shoulder. Could it be that the entire prequel series has Sheldon typing up his memoirs?
This finale marks the duo’s first on-camera return as their iconic characters. Reflecting on the experience, Parsons told Today,
It was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.
Beginning in 2016, Young Sheldon followed Iain Armitage as the adolescent version of Parson’s character from The Big Bang Theory. The kid genius navigated many ups and downs during his childhood in East Texas, with strong support from his family. The series also stars Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Lance Barber.
The network has announced a new direction following the end of this prequel series. They will be expanding the The Big Bang Theory universe with yet another spinoff: A show focusing on Georgie Cooper (Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Osment) as they navigate raising a family in Texas.
The sentimental goodbye to Young Sheldon has indeed stirred emotions among fans since its seventh season is set to conclude with back-to-back episodes on May 16.
