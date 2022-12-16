Home
Movies
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Claims That Superheroes Have Killed The Movie Star

Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Claims That Superheroes Have Killed The Movie Star

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Quentin Tarantino has surely riled up both actors and fans of the MCU. In the past several weeks, the famed filmmaker has taken several shots at superhero films or Marvel in general, and the backlash against the Oscar winner has been heavy. To recall, this is what Tarantino said on the Mediaite podcast, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, but it’s like, these characters become a star.”

Tarantino is right about not being the first person to say this. The director responded to Jennifer Aniston’s comments about their no longer being movie stars in the modern age. The Falcon himself, Anthony Mackie, made these same comments in 2018 at MCM London Comic Con. Mackie stated they are “no movie stars anymore” and even explained that he isn’t a movie star; the Falcon is the star. The 44-year-old also agreed with Tarantino’s point. Oddly, there’s been a backlash against Tarantino for this take when there’s a lot of truth to it.

Credit: Captain America

Outside the Marvel and Fantastic Four franchises, Chris Evans only has three movies that have collected more than $200 million worldwide. None surpass Captain America: The Fight Avenger, which only made around $370 million worldwide. Chris Hemsworth has starred in plenty of movies outside the MCU, but the only two films that made over $200 million were Men in Black: International and Ghostbusters. Critics and fans panned both movies and ultimately deemed their financial failures.

The Best Uses of Celine Dion Songs in Movies or TV

The point is Tarantino is right. Only a few actors have a valid identity outside of the MCU. Samuel L. Jackson is one of them. However, the long-time Tarantino collaborator disagrees with the Pulp Fiction director as Jackson pushed back on Tarantino’s opinion about the MCU not creating movie stars, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” said Jackson in his Entertainment Weekly interview. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Credit: Avengers

Jackson does have a point here as well. Getting the right actor for the role is crucial to bring these characters to life. Chris Hemsworth is Thor because he’s played the character to perfection. So have Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). But much of that just isn’t translating to the outside of the MCU success. However, it does not deny that it boosts an actor’s career. Tom Holland has seemingly managed to break the mold and is coming off the success of both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted. Fans care more about the character than the actors themselves. On the flip side, fans respect an actor who takes the superhero role that perfectly embodies what they envision. Both camps make good points, but Tarantino is right overall when he discusses the lack of movie stars in the modern age. Whether you agree or disagree, it’s a bit head-scratching that he’s getting so much blowback on his opinion when people could ignore it.

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Malika Haqq
Related Posts
Our Favorite Characters in Wheelchairs from Movies
Friedkin
The Five Best William Friedkin Directed Movies of His Career
Someone Needs to Get a Pele Movie Done Right
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Movie, “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”
Spider Man
Why Spider-Man 3 Should Include Both Daredevil and She-Hulk
Will We Ever Get to See a District 9 Sequel?

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Official Teaser For That 90s Show Has Arrived
The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released
The Purge franchise
The Purge Franchise Leading to The Forever Purge and Beyond
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Claims That Superheroes Have Killed The Movie Star
Movie Review: Violent Night
The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
How Many Endings Will Indiana Jones 5 Have?
The character Dream in the Sandman stands surveying his the relm of the dreamwprld
Yes, There Will be a Season 2 for Sandman
How is Brooke Bailey in the Months Following Her Daughter’s Tragic Death?
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch