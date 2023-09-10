Sam Smith’s Top Hits: A Journey Through His Musical Career

Sam Smith is a celebrated virtuoso soul singer/songwriter. Smith is often compared to musical greats Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Marvin Gaye. These award-winning soul singers were renowned for their powerful, emotive voices, unique soulful sounds, and heartfelt songs with relatable lyrics, and Sam Smith is no different. Smith identifies as non-binary and uses Them/They pronouns.
Music critics have also compared them to recent acts such as Adele and Amy Winehouse. Smith is one of the top-selling British pop artists, with over 40 million albums and 250 million singles sold. On streaming platforms, Smith has accumulated over 45 billion streams worldwide. Since they emerged in the spotlight, it’s been a memorable musical journey with mixed genres cutting across pop, R&B, EDM, and soul. Here are the biggest songs by Sam Smith to make an impact on the charts.
“Money on My Mind”
“Money on My Mind” was the second single from Sam Smith’s debut album. In the Lonely Hour album had 10 tracks in its standard version and 14 on its deluxe edition bonus tracks. “Money on My Mind” was first released in Italy before it was released in the UK. Produced by Two Inch Punch, the song was written by Ben Ash and Smith. “Money on My Mind” peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart. It peaked at number 4 on the Irish Singles Chart as well as other European charts.
“Money on My Mind” music video was released the same day, February 12, 2014, it was released in the UK. “Money on My Mind” was written about a musician Smith was supposed to work with but chose not to because they were making music for the wrong reasons – for the money, fame, and cars. The song has received over 114 million views on YouTube. The song was also certified Platinum by the RIAA.
“Stay with Me”
In the album, In the Lonely Hour, “Stay with Me” was the third released single. The song was written by Smith, James Napier, William Phillips, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. The song is a ballad of a man pleading with his one-night stand to stay with him. “Stay with Me” peaked at number 1 in the UK, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It peaked at Number 2 in the US and the Netherlands. The song was certified Diamond by the RIAA. “Stay with Me” has received over 1.1 billion views on YouTube.
“I’m Not the Only One”
For a debut album, In the Lonely Hour was a success, with several of its songs by Sam Smith making it to the charts. “I’m Not the Only One” was written by Smith and James Napier, and produced by Steve Fitzmaurice and James Napier. The song is about infidelity and having to deal with it. Smith and Napier admit the song’s inspiration was from the marriage of a mutual friend. “I’m Not the Only One” peaked at number 3 on the UK Singles Chart and number 5 in the US. It peaked at number 2 in Canada and number 3 in New Zealand. “I’m Not the Only One” has been viewed over 1.5 billion times on YouTube. The song was certified 7 times Platinum by the RIAA.
“Lay Me Down (Red Nose Day 2015)” Ft. John Legend
The song was re-released for the Red Nose Day charity, with John Legend adding a chorus. After the singer’s individual chorus, they sing duets for the later part of the song, with John Legend on the piano. The proceeds from the song were donated to charity. The song was written by Smith, James Napier, and Elvin Smith. “Lay Me Down (Red Nose Day 2015)” peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and number 4 in Ireland. However, it failed to chart in the US, as it was re-released for charity. The song has over 48 million views on YouTube.
“Too Good at Goodbyes”
“Too Good at Goodbyes” ranks high among songs by Sam Smith, and it peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart when released. It also peaked at number 1 in Australia and New Zealand. The song peaked at number 2 in Canada, Denmark, Ireland, and Sweden. It peaked at number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song is about a protagonist who has been hurt many times by their lover and is prepared for the worst that can happen with their relationship. The song’s music video has been viewed over 1.4 billion times. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
“Promises” Ft. Calvin Harris
Sam Smith worked with the Scottish DJ and songwriter, Calvin Harris, on the song. “Promises” is a single from Smith’s third studio album, Love Goes. The song was released on August 17, 2018, and was written by Smith, Adam Wiles, and Jessie Reyez. Calvin Harris produced it. “Promises” may have peaked at number 65 on the US Billboard Hot 100, but it peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and in Ireland. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
“Unholy” Ft. Kim Petras
“Unholy” was Sam Smith’s second single from his fourth studio album, Gloria. The song was released on September 22, 2022, and featured German singer Kim Petras. Besides Smith and Petras, James Napier, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Henry Walter, Blake Slatkin, and Omer Fedi wrote the song. The song was nominated for and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. “Unholy” was a global hit, peaking at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100. It was also number 1 on charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The lowest it peaked on international charts was at number 4 in Sweden. It was certified two times Platinum by the RIAA. “Unholy” is one of Sam Smith’s top hits in recent times.