When a person agrees to date someone in the spotlight, they have to accept that they could very easily end up in the spotlight, too. This is something Rada fully understands. Best known for her relationship with comedian/actor Michael Blackson, Rada has become the topic of several blog posts and online debates after she and Blackson revealed the unconventional dynamics of their relationship. But while some people only know her for being Michael Blackson’s girl, the truth is that there is so much more to her than that. Rada is smart, talented, and successful and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rada.
1. She Has Cambodian Roots
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any specific details about Rada’s upbringing. What we do know, however, is that her family is originally from Cambodia. She is very proud of her roots and displays the Cambodian flag, along with the American flag, in her Instagram bio.
2. She Loves Fashion
Whenever Rada steps out of the house, you can bet that she’s going to come correct. She has a great sense of style and she enjoys being able to share a little bit of her personality through the clothes she wears. She also isn’t afraid to switch things up with bold colors and patterns.
3. She’s A Fairly Private Person
Since Rada and Michael Blackson opened up about some of the details of their relationship, some people have mistaken her for the kind of person who likes to put all of her business on display. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. She actually appears to be a pretty private person and there isn’t much personal information about her online. Since we know how vicious people can be, it’s not difficult to see why she’s chosen to stay private.
4. She Has Some Famous Friends
Michael Blackson certainly isn’t the only well-known person in Rada’s orbit. Based on her Instagram profile, it appears that she knows quite a few people in the entertainment industry. She has taken pictures alongside public figures such as Princess Love and Shamari Devoe.
5. She’s a Brand Ambassador
These days, having a large online following is like currency. Once people build a big enough internet audience, they become attractive partners for companies that are looking to market their products. Thanks to her following which includes nearly 330,000 people, Rada has gotten the opportunity to partner with brands such as Flat Tummy Tea.
6. She Loves Relaxing By the Water
Rada is a pretty busy person, but she still likes to make time to do some of the things she enjoys. One of those things is hanging out by the water. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Rada kicking it at the nearest pool or beach. That being said, she always makes it point to stay swimsuit ready.
7. Family Is Important to Her
As mentioned earlier, we don’t know a lot of information about Rada’s personal life. One thing we do know, though, is that she is a family-oriented person. In an Instagram post on Mother’s Day in 2022, she wrote, “She taught me kindness, patience, selflessness and most importantly…to LOVE all. She is a definition of a Mother. From the Killing Fields losing children to America sacrificing it all to keep all 6 of us alive….I can not thank you enough.”
8. She Works in Real Estate
If you thought that Rada was simply riding on Michael Blackson’s coattails, you might want to think again. She is successful in her own right and is a licensed real estate agent. It’s unclear how long she’s been in the industry or which real estate brokerage she works with. However, she seems to really enjoy her career.
9. Couples Retreat Is Her First TV Experience
If you’re a fan of reality TV, then you probably remember seeing Rada and Michael Blackson on VH1 Couple’s Retreat. Although she carried herself with the poise of someone who has been in the entertainment industry for years, the truth is that being on the show was her first and only (to date) reality TV appearance.
10. She’s A TikToker
When TikTok started getting popular during the pandemic, lots of people wrote it off as a silly app for Gen Zers. However, TikTok has since shown that it has a little something to offer people of all ages. Rada is an active user on the platform, and she currently has more than 20,000 followers. On top of that, her content has gotten over 88,000 ikes.