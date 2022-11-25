Neville Longbottom: Things You Need To Know About Him

Neville Longbottom was one of the critical characters of the Harry Potter series. He was always loyal to the bright side, there to help his friends whenever they needed him, and he played a significant role in defeating Lord Voldemort, as he killed Voldemort’s last Horcrux, Nagini. Yet, he never got the appreciation he deserved in the movies. Here are some things about Neville Longbottom you can’t learn by watching the Harry Potter films.
Who Were His Parents?
Neville is the only child of Alice Longbottom and Frank Longbottom. Before Neville was two years old, his parents got captured by Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) and some Death Eaters. Bellatrix tortured them with the Cruciatus Curse, and they lost their sanity. They were then admitted to St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries.
Trevor Was a Gift To Him
Neville’s pet frog, Trevor, was a gift from his great-uncle Algie. Algie bought the gift when Neville was accepted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
He Wanted To Be a Hufflepuff Member
At first, Neville Longbottom wanted to join the House of Hufflepuff because the members of the House of Gryffindor were famous for their bravery. And Neville was a very timid child. Finally, however, he stood against Lord Voldemort, killed Nagini, and became one of the boldest kids in the history of Hogwarts. In this way, he proved how a true Gryffindor he was.
He Is Short and Blond In The Books
In Harry Potter books, Neville Longbottom is described as a kid with blond hair. Plus, he was the shortest boy in the whole school. But he was not short in the movies, and brown-haired Matthew Lewis played the role of Neville Longbottom.
Snape Was Never a Fan of Neville Longbottom
As evident in the movies, Severus Snape wasn’t kind to Neville Longbottom. The reason for that is the Chosen One was going to be born at the end of July 1980. Neville’s mother gave birth to him on the 30th of July, while Harry was born on the 31st. So if Lord Voldemort had gone after Neville as the Chosen One instead of Harry Potter, Harry’s mom, the woman Snape had always loved, Lily could have stayed alive. That’s why Snape never really liked Neville.
Neville May Have Had a Crush On Hermione
As you know, everybody was so rude to Neville in his first years at Hogwarts. But, unlike them, Hermione was always friendly to him.
In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Neville asks Hermione to join him at the Yule Ball. But, of course, Hermione had accepted Viktor Krum’s invitation. So, she had to decline Neville’s offer. It’s a matter of curiosity whether Hermione would have accepted his invitation had Krum not asked her.
He Didn’t Have His Wand For Years
Until the end of the fifth grade at Hogwarts, Neville used his father’s wand. The wand got broken in the Battle of the Department of Mysteries. And Neville’s grandmother, Augusta Longbottom, bought him a new wand from Olivander to prize her grandson’s bravery.
Neville Led Dumbledore’s Army
When Harry, Hermione, and Ron were absent, searching for the Horcruxes, Neville Longbottom became the leader of Dumbledore’s Army.
He Became An Auror
After the Hogwarts War, Kingsley Shacklebolt became the new Minister of Magic. Neville Longbottom worked under his command as an Auror with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.
His Wife: Hannah Abbott
Neville got married to Hannah Abbott. Hannah is a member of House Hufflepuff. She entered Hogwarts the same year as Neville and was always a faithful Dumbledore’s Army supporter.
Charlotte Skeoch plays the role of Hannah Abbott in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. But in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Louisa Warren became the one who played Hannah Abbott.
Neville and Hannah never had a child, but the couple had a happy marriage.
Neville Started Working At Hogwarts
Remember how Neville has been into plants since the beginning? Well, he started working as the Herbology teacher after Pomona Sprout. He became a respected and beloved teacher in the eyes of his students. His students often spoke about his heroism.
The Godfather of Albus Potter
Neville Longbottom and Harry Potter have always kept in touch and stayed as good friends. Ginny and Harry chose Neville as the godfather of their second son, Albus Severus Potter.