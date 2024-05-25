Modern Family Star Hints at Possible Reunion

Home
The iconic sitcom Modern Family has fans buzzing with anticipation after Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, posted a photo from the set. With the caption Haven’t seen this view in a while, it has caused a whirlwind of speculation about a potential reboot or reunion for the beloved series.

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker, followed up with another intriguing post, sharing an aged photo of Ferguson with the same caption. This dual social media move has only amplified curiosity among fans.

Cast Members Weigh In

The reactions from fellow cast members add more depth to this speculation. Recently, Sofia Vergara, who portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, remarked, I think I speak for everyone on the show that we would love to work together again. It will be interesting to see where it all goes. Her enthusiasm, coupled with Eric Stonestreet’s nostalgic posts, significantly feeds into the possibility of a reunion.

Hints at Spin-Off and Reboot

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Tony Awards 2022, Ferguson mentioned that a spin-off script is already written and is very good. He added, If someone wants to produce it, maybe. Meanwhile, Ed O’Neill, who played patriarch Jay Pritchett, spoke candidly about his thoughts on reunions in general. He stated, I don’t like to do that stuff. I mean, I am open to it. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who says no if everyone else wants to.

A Resounding Fan Response

Fans’ excitement about a possible reunion has been palpable across social media platforms. The cast’s appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards further fueled these hopes, as they presented the Ensemble in a Comedy Award. The celebratory spirit was clear when Ferguson humorously inquired if it was too early to discuss a reboot because they made him park far away.

A Show’s Legacy

Modern Family, which premiered in September 2009 and concluded in 2020 after 11 successful seasons, remains a cultural phenomenon. Its final episode captivated 7.4 million viewers according to Variety. Renowned for its portrayal of contemporary family dynamics through humor and heart, it set high standards for sitcoms during its run.

The Future Juggling Act

An obstacle that might impact reunion plans is Ty Burrell’s new show Forgive and Forget. However, the cast’s shared enthusiasm indicates that something special might still be on the horizon.

