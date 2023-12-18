10 Norman Lear Classics That Deserve a Comeback

Norman Lear’s television creations are akin to classic literature; they’ve shaped generations, challenged societal norms, and have left an indelible mark on the fabric of American culture. As we witness a resurgence of classic series being retooled for modern audiences, it’s time to consider which of Lear’s masterpieces are primed for a revival. Here are ten Norman Lear classics that not only deserve a comeback but also have the potential to resonate with today’s viewers as powerfully as they did in their heyday.
All in the Family
All in the Family wasn’t just a sitcom; it was a cultural phenomenon that dared to address the pressing social issues of its time.
The program you are about to see is ‘All in the Family.’ It seeks to throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices and concerns. By making them a source of laughter, we hope to show—in a mature fashion—just how absurd they are, said the show’s introduction. This series could be brilliantly updated to reflect today’s complex societal landscape, continuing its legacy of challenging viewers while making them laugh.
The Jeffersons
As one of the first series to feature an African American family at its center, The Jeffersons broke new ground. Despite running for ten and a half seasons, it never quite received the recognition it deserved, which makes its potential revival all the more compelling.
The Jeffersons never got the respect it deserved from critics or CBS (nor even from Lear, quite frankly) during its impressive ten and a half seasons run, but it continues to deliver laughs that transcend time and could inspire new audiences with its humor and heart.
Maude
Maude was more than just entertainment; it was a bold commentary on the women’s liberation movement and tackled issues that many shows feared to approach. Bea Arthur’s portrayal of Maude Findlay became iconic, capturing the spirit of an era while resonating with today’s ongoing conversations about gender equality and women’s rights.
Good Times
Good Times explored life for an African American family in inner-city Chicago, offering both humor and poignant social commentary. The show was a spinoff from ‘Maude,’ which itself was groundbreaking in discussing controversial issues like abortion. In today’s climate where representation matters more than ever, a revival of Good Times could continue to tell meaningful stories that reflect the experiences of many Americans.
Sanford and Son
Sanford and Son, with its witty banter and memorable characters led by Redd Foxx as Fred Sanford, showcased comedic genius that could easily be adapted for contemporary audiences. Its humor was rooted in character interactions that remain timeless, suggesting that Sanford’s junkyard laughs could find new life in today’s world.
One Day at a Time
The original One Day at a Time, focusing on a single mother’s struggles, already saw a successful reboot with a Cuban-American family at its core. This demonstrates not only the versatility of Lear’s work but also its enduring relevance when addressing modern family dynamics such as mental health issues and sexual orientation within familial contexts.
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life, which ran for nine seasons on NBC, offered valuable lessons on growing up that still hold true today. With its history of evolving storylines to keep characters fresh, this series is well-suited for an update that could continue guiding young people through the complexities of adolescence in the 21st century.
Mary Hartman Mary Hartman
The satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, with its dark humor and willingness to tackle taboo subjects, could thrive amidst today’s fascination with antiheroes and complex narratives. Its commentary on consumer culture is more relevant than ever in our social media-driven society.
Maudes Dilemma
‘Maude’s Dilemma’ was a two-part episode from ‘Maude’ that bravely addressed abortion at a time when it was considered taboo on television. Its willingness to confront such difficult topics head-on remains significant today as society continues grappling with these issues. A revisit could spark important dialogue among new generations.
The Bunkers and the Swingers
The ‘The Bunkers and the Swingers’ episode from ‘All in the Family’ offered an insightful look into open marriages through its signature blend of humor and social critique. In an era where discussions about relationships are more open than ever, this episode’s themes remain remarkably pertinent, suggesting that Archie Bunker’s world still has much to teach us about our own.
