10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mo Brings Plenty

The name Moses Brings Plenty is one you know if you are as equally obsessed with “Yellowstone,” as the rest of us. The talented actor lends himself to the role of Mo, and you’ll know him by the name Mo Brings Plenty. He’s the right-hand man to Gil Birmingham’s Chairman Thomas Rainwater, who is always looking for a way to take on the infamous John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family ranch. Mo is a character who says very little, but what he does say is nothing short of wise, articulate, and honest. The character is easily likable because he is protective, strong, and he has an obvious moral compass and sense of right and wrong. However, what do you really know about Mo Brings Plenty?
1. He Grew up in South Dakota
While his character was born and raised on the reservation in Montana on Yellowstone, Mo was born and raised in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation. His name is one he shares with his descendant Brings Plenty who was a warrior. He famously fought in the Battle of Little Big Horn.
2. He Knows His Roles are Important
The most important thing about his work in his mind’s eye is being able to accurately portray his native people. He feels that there simply are not enough people with his own history and his own upbringing and heritage on television, and he makes it a priority to allow his roles to take on the job of educating those who know so little about his people.
3. He is a Model
Yes, he is. Believe it or not, this strong, quiet, serious man is also a model. Of course, he is, because why wouldn’t he be? He’s done work for brands such as Ed Hardy, and he is quite proud of the work he does. He’s also modeled for John Yaegar.
4. He’s in a Band
He is a talented drummer, and he plays in a band called Brule. His band is all about combining a sense of traditional Native American drumming with instruments that many might define as more contemporary. The flute, for instance, is something they use in their music, and we imagine it’s quite good.
5. He is a Rancher
His Yellowstone character lives on a reservation and works alongside his chairman to help provide the reservation with more while also taking away the abundance of land that John Dutton’s ancestors took from their tribe. However, in his real life, he and his wife reside on their own ranch, and they love it.
6. His Hobbies are Meaningful
We call them hobbies because that is what we call everything you are not doing when you are working or spending time with your family – mostly because most people don’t spend their free time doing things they dislike or don’t love. Mo Brings Plenty has several hobbies, and those include saving horses who are running wild, he helps preserve his culture, he helps the youth who need it, and he is adamant about keeping the earth clean, safe, and protected for future generations.
7. He Brings an Element of Real Life to his Character
We did have a feeling the first time we saw Mo in Yellowstone that his character might be as honest and equally stoic as the man himself, and we are not wrong about that. Mo brings a specific level of reality to his characters so that he can bring honesty of his portrayal to television. It is so important not only to him but to the show itself.
8. He’s a Favorite
Ask yourself this question if you are a Yellowstone fan. Who is your favorite character? Are you a John? A Kayce? A Jamie? Personally, I believe that the real star of the show is Beth. She says what everyone is thinking, she doesn’t hold her feelings back, and Kelly Reilly is a literal genius in this role. Mo, however, would fall in line as a very close second behind the magical trainwreck that is Beth Dutton. According to the rest of the world, Mo is their favorite. He’s been called steady, he keeps things grounded, many love seeing his traditions and what he does for his people by showcasing their own lives, and many just adore him because he is so intensely likable despite his readiness to kill – he only kills when it’s necessary and for the greater good.
9. He’ll Be Back
The good news for Mo fans? He will be back in Season 5. Well, we assume he will be back in Season 5 after learning that season five is happening and the fact that he – spoiler alert – is alive and well at the end of season four. We cannot wait. The rumor is that the show will shoot in May and episodes will air in the fall. Let’s hope that rumor is true.
10. He is a Private Man
Much like his character on television, the real-life Mo is equally private. He is a man who likes to live his life outside of the public eye. He likes to work on his ranch alongside his wife, and he likes to immerse himself in the things that are most important to him.