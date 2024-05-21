Matchbox Movie Directed by Extractions Sam Hargrave Announced

Home
It appears that Barbie was only the beginning for Mattel as their next big-screen toy adventure is accelerating into action. The toy giant has locked in a deal with director Sam Hargrave to lead a live-action film centered around Mattel’s iconic Matchbox toy vehicles, as reported by Deadline.

Hargrave, celebrated for his work on the Netflix action franchise Extraction, brings a wealth of experience in thrilling cinema to the project. He will be joined by writers David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, who are crafting the script. With Hargrave’s background as a former stuntman and acclaimed action director, high expectations surround the film’s action sequences.

The origin of the Matchbox brand dates back to 1953 when British engineer Jack Odell created small-sized toy cars that could fit into a literal matchbox for his daughter’s “Show and Tell” at school. This simple yet ingenious idea spurred widespread popularity, and today Matchbox cars are a beloved fixture, with two being sold every second globally.

The successful launch of the Barbie movie in 2023, which earned $1.44 billion globally, has emboldened Mattel to further monetize its extensive toy catalog in cinema. Barbie’s box office triumph has led to numerous other toy-based movies entering development such as Hot Wheels, Barney the Dinosaur.

Plot details for the Matchbox movie remain tightly guarded. However, given Hargrave’s expertise in orchestrating suspenseful car chases and intricate stunt sequences, audiences can anticipate action-packed scenes akin to those seen in his Extraction films. Reflecting on his experience, one can infer from his past direction that Expectations for action sequences in the Matchbox film are high based on Sam Hargrave’s past work as a stuntman in action-packed films.

This project will mark another significant addition to Hargrave’s burgeoning portfolio alongside other notable commitments such as directing the pilot for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series The Last Frontier and the upcoming action movie Stay Frosty for Warner Bros. (The Last Frontier project features Sam Hargrave as both director and producer.) These ventures further solidify Hargrave’s reputation as a top-tier director within the action genre.

This new development promises not just another film but potentially an entire franchise under Mattel’s revitalized efforts in cinematic storytelling. The collaboration between Skydance and Mattel Films is poised to deliver high-octane thrills on the silver screen with this Matchbox adaptation.

