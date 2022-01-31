For more than a decade, Mark Labbett has been a fixture in the game show world. As a chaser on both the UK and American versions of The Chase, Mark has become well known to people all over the world. To say that Mark is a wiz when it comes to trivia would probably be an understatement. Recently, however, his competitive nature got the best of him. After losing during an episode of The Chase, Mark walked off the set and appeared to be frustrated. After all, I think we can all agree that no one likes to lose. Mark has since apologized for his actions and it appears that many viewers aren’t holding it against him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mark Labbett.
1. He Used to Be a Teacher
Having a career in the entertainment industry isn’t something that was always on Mark’s radar. Instead, he was once leading a very traditional life. According to the bio on his website, Mark has, ” an MA in Mathematics from Oxford University, a PGCE in secondary education from Exeter University and a CPE & LPC (Qualifications in Law) from University of Glamorgan.” He spent 15 years teaching math and physical education.
2. He Is a Dedicated Father
Mark’s career isn’t the only great thing he has going on in his life. He is also a very proud father. Mark and his wife, Katie, have one child together. However, their child has remained out of the spotlight. Although it appears that the couple is technically still married, they officially separated in 2022.
3. He Is Active On TikTok
Gen Z initially had the TikTok game on lock, but time has shown that the app isn’t just for young people. Lots of people have started using the platform and Mark Labbett is among them. His TikTok account has more than 61,000 followers and his content has gotten over 216,000 likes.
4. He Likes Interacting with Fans on Social Media
These days, being active on social media is very important for people in the entertainment industry. Not only does it serve as a free marketing opportunity, but it’s also a way for people to connect with their audiences. Mark loves using social media as a way to engage with his audience and tweeting is one of his favorite ways to do that.
5. He Likes His Privacy
Despite being known to millions of people, there aren’t many who can say they know much about Mark’s personal life. That’s because he has chosen to be very private throughout his career. On one hand, it would be nice to know more about him. On the other, however, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to keep a lot of things to himself.
6. He Has Dealt With Mental Health Issues
Mental health is just as important as physical health, but it’s still something that lots of people don’t like to talk about. When apologizing for the way he walked off the set of The Chase, Mark acknowledged that his mental health wasn’t in the best place. However, it doesn’t appear that he has been diagnosed with an ongoing mental health condition.
7. He Is A Soccer Fan
We don’t have any information to suggest that Mark has ever been a competitive athlete, but we do know that he is a sports fan. He loves soccer and he is an especially big fan of Sheffield United F.C. Not only does he support from afar, but he likes going to games whenever he can.
8. He Wants to Have His Own Game Show
Being a chaser has been good to Mark, but there is still something else he’d like to accomplish in the world of game shows. According to an article from Metro, Mark would love to get the chance to host his own game show one day. I think it’s safe to say that his fans would love that.
9. His Dog Helped Motivate Him to Lose Weight
Mark’s weight is something he has struggled with over the years. Recently, however, he has been focusing on being healthy and his dog has been a big part of the reason why. Thanks to his furry friend, Mark has been getting up and going on walks more often.
10. He Likes Giving Back to Others
Mark’s time in the spotlight hasn’t only been about him. He has also used the platform he created to help other people. He has been involved with several charity organizations over the years including The Lord Mayor of Cardiff’s Charity and Velindre Cancer Hospital.