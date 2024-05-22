Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon Discuss NCIS Origins and Its New Time Slot

NCIS: Origins is set to make waves when it takes over the Hawaii time slot this fall. As fans eagerly await its debut, Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon have shed light on what viewers can expect from this new prequel series.
A New Take on Gibbs’ Origin Story
The series, ordered by CBS, will dive into the early ’90s to explore Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ formative years as a special agent. Executive producer Sean Harmon shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting that
I’ve always felt we never dug into who Gibbs was. Really what we’re exploring are the roots of who Gibbs is.
The narrative will unfold at Camp Pendleton, where a young Gibbs, portrayed by Austin Stowell, starts his journey under the mentorship of NCIS legend Mike Franks. Fans will be unable to keep away from learning unknown aspects of the character that has fascinated them for so long. Gina Monreal hinted at this saying,
This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story.
New Faces and Returning Talent
Among other notable cast members, TVLine reports that Mariel Molino will co-star as Special Agent Lala Dominguez and Diany Rodriguez will take on the role of a young Special Agent Vera Strickland. The show is also introducing Patrick Fischler as Special Agent in Charge Cliff Walker and Julian Black Antelope as Chief Medical Examiner Kai Blackrock. Essential to the plot is Sean Harmon’s insight that
The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years… I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years.
The Making and Setting of Origins
Set in 1991, this new addition to the NCIS universe provides a fresh perspective by focusing on Gibbs’ initial days with NCIS at Camp Pendleton. As executive producer and narrator for NCIS: Origins, Mark Harmon searches through lesser-known elements of his long-lived character’s backstory.
While discussing the concept on CBS’s fall schedule reveal at Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles, Mark emphasized the novelty of this era by saying
It’s all going to be a time that we haven’t traveled before… It will be different.
A New Journey While Saying Goodbye to Hawaii
The announcement of NCIS: Origins‘ premiere follows closely after CBS decided to cancel NCIS: Hawaii, slotting this intriguing prequel into its time slot. This transition certainly places high stakes on Origins to fill the shoes and goes forward with commitment despite Hawaii’s loyal fans being left bereft.
Despite Mark stepping back from his iconic role on NCIS in 2022 after 19 remarkable seasons, his involvement in Origins signals a heartfelt return for fans, with him providing narration throughout.
An Anticipated Debut
The executive producers have expressed their excitement about unveiling sides of Gibbs previously unexplored. As CBS revealed in March 2024’s announcement, fans can look forward to watching NCIS: Origins solve mysteries of strains tying back decades — and as Sean Harmon mentioned in his chat with CNN:
This idea we’ve cooked up feels like answering some age-old fandom questions while spinning new threads wholly unsolved yet.