CBS Orders Sheriff Country Series for 2025 Premiere Following Fire Country Success

CBS has officially declared the expansion of its Fire Country universe by launching a spinoff series titled Sheriff Country, slated to hit the screens in the 2025-26 broadcast season. CBS executives revealed the order during a recent network presentation in Los Angeles, spotlighting the promising direction for one of their most beloved franchises.
New Horizon in Fire Country Universe
In the newly commissioned Sheriff Country, Morena Baccarin will star as Mickey Fox, a forthright sheriff navigating through the complicated underbelly of small-town Edgewater. The character is intriguingly tied to Cal Fire‘s division chief Sharon Leone, portrayed by Diane Farr from the original series, binding the two series through family and drama. Mickey’s story complements an already rich narrative; she contends not only with criminal hazards but also grapples with her ex-convict father and a mysterious dilemma concerning her wayward daughter.
A Strategic Expansion by CBS
The decision to forge ahead with Sheriff Country comes off the back of continuing high viewer ratings for Fire Country, which CBS reports as one of the most watched new broadcast series last season. In a recent statement, a CBS executive mentioned,
The iconic drama Fire Country has captivated viewers for years, and we are excited about the strategic direction we are taking with the franchise.
Building upon Established Success
The initial tease of this upcoming series came from Baccarin’s guest appearance in an episode of Fire Country titled ‘Alert the Sheriff’, skillfully crafted as a planted spinoff by writers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater alongside star Max Thieriot. This episode was crucial in setting up the backstory and context for what audiences can expect from Mickey’s adventures in Edgewater. With executive producers such as Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed getting behind this project, expectations are set high for another impactful addition to CBS’s roster.
Anticipated Outcomes for Sheriff Country
With this strategic expansion into Sheriff Country, CBS looks to cultivate its portfolio of mass-appeal franchises, as highlighted by CBS President George Cheeks during his talk at a media festival:
This season’s number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe… It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch. Such endorsements reflect not only on the strength of the series’ premise but also on its capability to broaden into a comprehensive narrative universe much like other successful franchises.
The studio anticipates that Sheriff Country will build on the robust foundation established by Fire Country, delving deeper into thrilling tales of law enforcement intertwined with personal and familial complexities. Viewers can look forward to seeing how this offshoot enhances the beloved firefighting drama when Sheriff Country premieres in 2025.