NCIS Hawaii Cast Gathers for Special Ohana Event Following CBS Cancellation

While NCIS remains a massive franchise, the recent decision to cancel NCIS Hawai’i by CBS has come as a shock to many, including the cast. Following what is anticipated to be the series’ final episode, star Vanessa Lachey has expressed her sentiments, thanking fans even as some strive to save the show.
Even more fans have been galvanized by the clear evidence from the finale that there was no intention to end the show at this juncture; it concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving the future of its narrative unresolved.
Vanessa Lachey’s Reaction and Ongoing Fan Support
It’s been less than two weeks since CBS decided to discontinue NCIS Hawai’i after three seasons. Star Vanessa Lachey admitted she was blindsided by the decision. Despite this, she has taken a resilient stance, posting on Instagram to thank her supporters and expressing pride in her role as Jane Tennant. She highlighted,
Gutted, confused, blindsided,… Grateful, confident, beloved fans! Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all! Mahalo Nui Loa.
This show held significant personal meaning for her; every day she recognizes its impact on numerous people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, she stated that she felt increasingly proud to have portrayed Jane Tennant on television.
Meanwhile, some proactive fans have not given up hope. Lachey recently shared an image of a Times Square billboard, spearheaded by those attempting to save the show from cancellation. While she did not directly advocate for its continuation herself, she fully endorsed the fan’s enthusiastic efforts.
The Unresolved Finale and Potential Future for the Series
The primary conflict in the NCIS Hawai’i finale involved thwarting Dr. Annalise Cruz who had seized a dangerous bioweapon known as Compound X. In a high-stakes collaboration with former NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J, the team ultimately triumphed and celebrated their victory together.
In a twist ending that spoke volumes about the producers’ plans, Lachey’s character Jane returned home only to find her former mentor Maggie Shaw waiting for her, ominously warning,
You’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next. This clear set-up for future storylines now hangs in balance.
The suspense of what was meant for Jane could potentially attract new networks or platforms like Paramount+, though moving part of the NCIS franchise while its primary shows remain on CBS would be unusual. If relocation isn’t viable, perhaps weaving this unresolved plot into existing shows could serve as a solace for fans allowing characters a dignified conclusion without remnants of unresolved cliffhangers.