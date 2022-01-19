10 Things You Didn’t Know about Livia Brito Pestana

Livia Brito Pestana is the kind of woman who is doing big things in her life. She’s made it clear that she has a chance to make it big in the world of modeling and acting even if she is not a household name for many in America. She got her start in the entertainment industry in Mexico, and it seems that she’s gotten quite a bit of two from her family. Right now, you might be wondering who she is and what kind of life she’s leading. Here is what you need to know.
1. She’s Cuban
She was born and raised in Cuba. Her father is Cuban. While no one has specified – at least no one that we can find – that her mother is also Cuban, we suspect she is also Cuban. Although, she could be Mexican since her daughter’s heritage is listed as Cuban and Mexican.
2. She’s an 80s Kid
She was born in the mid-80s. To be precise, she was born on July 21, 1986. She is officially 35 as of right now, but she will celebrate her 36th birthday in the summer of 2022. It’s a big birthday when you realize you’re no longer in the middle of your 30s but in your late 30s.
3. She Moved to Mexico as a Teen
She was raised in Cuba for some time during childhood, but she did not spend her entire life in the islands. In fact, she was approximately 13 when her family moved from Cuba to Mexico City to set up a life for their family. She grew up in her most formative years in Mexico.
4. Acting is a Family Business
Before her family moved to Mexico, her father was a well-known Cuban actor. His name is Rolando Brito Rodriguez, and he was widely recognized for his work. Perhaps his daughter landed her own acting skills and talent from her father, or perhaps it was from watching him work as a child. Either way, it runs in the business.
5. Her Mother is Also in the Arts
Her mother, while not an actress, was also into the arts. She was a talented ballerina. Her name is Gertrudis Pestana, and she was more than good. Being artistic enough to dance successfully is no easy feat, and it just goes to show that there is obviously a history of talent and hard work running through the genes of people in this family.
6. Her Family Opened a Restaurant
Upon moving to Mexico City, her family decided to do something different. Rather than dancing and acting, they opened their own restaurant. They focused on Cuban food in Mexico City, which was likely a hit. Everyone loves decadent food, and the Cubans know how to make their food.
7. She Was a Waitress
She spent many years working as a waitress, but not in the traditional, “I moved to Hollywood/New York/Chicago to pursue my dreams of acting and worked as a waitress while I auditioned at night,” actress manner. She worked for her parents at their restaurant from the time they opened it. She used her money to support herself and to help pay for her education.
8. She’s Been Acting Longer than a Decade
What we do know about his young woman is that she’s been in the industry for a long time. She’s been doing this since her first role in a Mexican television show in 2010. She was on the show for some time, and that is where she earned two awards and nominations. We did mention she’s talented, and you thought we were kidding. She’s been doing this a long time.
9. She’s Private
She is not the type to discuss her personal life. She prefers to keep her personal situation out of the press, and no one knows much about her as a result. She’s not the kind of young woman who wants all of the attention, so she does her best to focus on things that allow her to stay out of the press and away from that kind of stuff.
10. She’s Recognized for Her Work
She is a woman who has serious talent. She has enough talent that there are people in the world who want to see her recognized for that talent, and they nominated her for many awards. She’s won two Best Young Lead Actress awards in Mexico. Her first was in 2012, and her second was a year later. She’s been nominated in other years.