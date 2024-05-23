Fans and audiences of The Little Women: Atlanta woke to the sad news of Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ death at 34. Minnie was one of the stars of the Lifetime reality series. Until her death on April 27, 2020, Minnie was one of the show’s favorites, often referred to as Mama Bear.
According to an initial report and statement from Minnie’s publicist, Liz Dixson, Minnie was involved in a hit-and-run car accident on Old National Highway in Atlanta on April 26. Minnie succumbed to her injuries the next day at the Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 P.M. Here’s more on Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ life, career, and death.
Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ Early Life
The TV star was born Ashley Ross in Tennessee on October 16, 1985. Minnie, as she was nicknamed and called, was born with and suffered from achondroplasia. It is a genetic condition that causes a kind of limb dwarfism in people. However, Minnie never let it stop her from achieving whatever she set her mind to do. Thanks, in no small part, to the support and confidence instilled in her by her mother. Born and raised in Tennessee, Minnie attended a public school, Brainerd High School in Chattanooga. As a young adult, Minnie worked as a hairstylist. It was during this time she first met and bonded with fellow The Little Women: Atlanta co-star Tiffany ‘Monie’ Cashette.
Revisiting Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ Career
Like several other reality television stars on Lifetime, Ashley “Minnie” Ross wasn’t famous until The Little Women: Atlanta. The show was created as the third spin-off of Little Women: LA. With the success of the original series and Little Women: NY, there was hope Atlanta would be a success. However, the cast of Atlanta helped beat all expectations.
Thanks to drama diva Ms. Minnie, the show enjoyed significant viewership throughout its 5 seasons before her death. Although she only appeared in the first 5 episodes of season 6, she made other guest appearances on radio shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, and the 85 South podcast. Ms. Minnie was most famous for her casting on The Little Women: Atlanta.
Exploring Ashley “Minnie” Ross’ Personal Life
Although much isn’t known about her life before stardom, most of what is known was directly or indirectly revealed on the show and during podcast/radio show interviews. Ashley “Minnie” Ross was the only child of her mother, Tammie Jackson. At some point in her life, Ms. Minnie was engaged. However, she broke off the engagement after she found out he was cheating on her.
A month before her death, Ms. Minnie revealed on Instagram that she was in a new relationship. She was dating an Atlanta music producer, Slickbeatz. Although it was the first time she was posting him, they reportedly began dating in 2019 and had been friends years earlier. Besides being co-stars in The Little Women: Atlanta, Ms. Minnie and the Salinas sisters, Andrea Salinas and Amanda Salinas, were close friends. Minnie was the godmother of Andrea Salinas’ daughter, Aubrey. At the time of her death, Minnie had an 11-year-old dog named Khloé.
How Did Ashley “Minnie” Ross Die?
Although Ashley Minnie Ross was initially reported to have been involved in a hit-and-run, following an investigation, a crash report revealed it was Ms. Minnie who caused the accident after colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane. The crash report was obtained by TMZ and was based on eyewitness and responding officer testimony. While traveling southbound on the Old National Highway, Ms. Minnie lost control of her Nissan Sentra. Reports put the time of the accident at around 11 P.M. on April 26 2020.
According to a statement released to PEOPLE by the City of South Fulton Police Department, it read, “The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway. Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes, and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on. Ms. Ross received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she died Monday night. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. There was no third vehicle involved. There has not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only close family and friends could attend the funeral ceremony. Fans and well-wishers joined the ceremony on live stream. At the ceremony, Ms. Minnie was in an open casket. Ashley "Minnie" Ross was buried in her hometown in Chattanooga, Tennessee.