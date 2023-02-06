10 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Josh Peck

Josh Peck rose to fame after starring in the successful Nickelodeon TV series Drake and Josh. While the show was a hit with younger audiences, it also gained a sizeable following from older viewers. Years later, the show is no longer on air but has reached new generations thanks to streaming.
Peck went on to star in a range of other TV shows and movies but also experienced some ups and downs throughout his career.
Keep reading to learn 10 interesting Josh Peck facts.
1. He Featured on Another Popular Nickelodeon Show
While Peck gained massive popularity for his role as Josh Nichols in Drake and Josh, he also had an early role on The Amanda Show. The Amanda Show ran from 1999-2002 and also catapulted some of its stars into fame. This carved the way for Peck and led to his role in Drake and Josh.
2. He’s Also a Stand-Up Comic
Peck is perhaps most known for his TV work, but he is also a tenured stand-up comic. He has been performing stand-up from the tender age of 10! He even appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 1996.
3. He Has Loved Performing Arts His Whole Life
Peck attended The Professional Performing Arts School in New York City. Here he developed his acting and stand-up comedy skill. At age 8, Peck appeared at TADA Youth Theater, where he performed stand-up comedy on Broadway. He was even featured on stage for the Audrey Hepburn Foundation.
4. He Starred Opposite a Comedy Legend in His First Movie
In 2000, Snow Day was released, marking Peck’s debut role in a movie. He played Wayne Alworth and starred opposite comedy legend Chevy Chase. Snow Day also starred Mark Webber, Jean Smart, and punk icon Iggy Pop.
5. He’s Active on Social Media
Peck has amassed quite a large following online, and it appears a large portion of this is adults who still keep up with him from his Drake and Josh days. He is also the star of a series of YouTube vlogs from David Dobrik. Dobrik has a massive subscriber count of over 18 million, and both Peck and his Drake and Josh co-star, Drake Bell, appears on the vlogs.
6. He Has Tried His Hand at Directing
Peck really is a multi-talented entertainer and creative. At the age of 19, he tried his hand at directing and took the helm on an episode of Drake and Josh. Peck directed an episode titled “Battle of the Panthatar”. The episode was one of the final episodes of the final season and aired in 2007.
7. He Can Play Drama Too
In 2004, Peck starred alongside Rory Culkin and Trevor Morgan in the dark and disturbing crime drama Mean Creek. This marked Peck’s first dramatic role, and the movie gathered rave reviews from critics. It currently sits at 74/100 on Metacritic on IMDB.
8. He Battled with Drug Addiction in His Teen Years
It’s no secret that growing up famous can be tough, and it was no different for Peck. Many child stars have spoken up about this, and so has Peck. When talking to People Magazine, Peck opened up about his troubles and said he “used food and drugs to numb my feelings.”
He also expressed how he had developed a reputation for being “unstable and erratic”. He went on to say:
“It became clear that once I lost the weight that I was the same head in a new body. What is really clear is that I overdo things. And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings.”
He has now been sober since 2008.
9. He Pulled Off a Massive Weight Loss Transformation
When Peck was partying hard, boozing, and taking drugs, he reached a weight of around 300 pounds. He felt he had been body-shamed his whole life and eventually changed his approach to diet and exercise and dropped an impressive 127 pounds!
10. He’s Still Going Strong
Many child stars can fade off the scene, and Hollywood can be a cruel and unforgiving place. But Peck is still going strong. In 2021, he starred in the Disney TV series reboot of Turner and Hooch, and he is currently one of the leads in How I Met Your Father, a spin-off/sequel to the hit show, How I Met Your Mother.
How I Met Your Father is available to watch on Hulu and co-stars fellow child prodigy, Hilary Duff.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!