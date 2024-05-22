Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus Spark Teen Mom Comeback Rumors

The Teen Mom sphere is abuzz with speculation once again. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement last week when a photo surfaced showing Jenelle Evans hanging out with Briana DeJesus in Florida. Given the lack of context for the image, it’s no surprise that rumors are swirling about Jenelle’s potential return to the MTV franchise that dismissed her back in 2019.
A source close to the production revealed that
Only a few cast members were aware of what was happening until that photo came out. Some of the girls are very upset that Jenelle is getting to be on ‘Next Chapter’, despite everything that’s happened.
This indicates that the situation might be more intricate than it appears. Spots on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ are coveted, and many were vying for these positions. Although it’s still unclear if Jenelle will be a permanent addition, her presence alone has sparked quite the reaction. Leah Messer captures the sentiment well, noting,
The two women were trying to bring her down, and were jealous of how well she was doing.
To add to the drama, rumors began circulating about Jenelle’s potential involvement in an upcoming spin-off show with MTV executives. This possible reunion has been met with mixed emotions from fans and cast members alike.
Jenelle’s relationship dynamics have often been at the forefront of her storyline. Her mother, Barb, has frequently been a source of turbulence. Evans bluntly shared,
All of these comments are stemming from my Mom. She’s the reason why my husband got charged with child abuse by CPS…it’s disgraceful and disrespectful.
Additionally, her tumultuous marriage with David Eason has been another focal point. Recently, Jenelle disclosed via social media her fraught situation with Eason—highlighting verbal abuse and his troubling behavior towards their children.
Briana DeJesus, on the other hand, has had her share of struggles, particularly as a single parent. Speaking candidly about co-parenting challenges with her ex, she mentioned,
I ended up doing everything by myself…I’m going to have a conversation with [Luis], like, ‘Listen, if we’re going to do this separately you need to get your own s—.’.
The new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, due to premiere next month, promises even more drama and revelations as both old and new faces navigate their personal trials. It’s clear that fans are already invested in seeing how these stories unfold.